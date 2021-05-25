This Versatile $25 Tool Makes Tent Camping So Much More Comfortable

Unlike other air pumps, the Agptek version features three nozzles, so it’s compatible with multiple port sizes, plus two adapters, so you can use it with either a wall plug-in power source at home or a car power adapter on the go. Since it can deflate items as well as inflate them, packing up the air mattress at the end of a trip is quick and simple. And perhaps best of all, the pump is small, lightweight, and easy to pack, so it doesn’t take up too much room in our camping supplies bin.