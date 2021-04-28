This New Faux Flower E-tailor Is the Best Place to Find a Unique, Affordable Mother’s Day Gift

When I came across Afloral, an online retailer for faux flowers, I was searching for a floral gift for a friend. While faux flowers weren't what I was looking for, I was drawn in by the beautiful imagery of unique, brightly hued, and totally natural dried flowers. I saw they had the highly-coveted, Instagrammable pampas grass I'd been on the hunt for and for way less than other online stores I'd seen. For the sake of product research (aka my job), I had to try out ordering from the brand.