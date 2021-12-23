Aerie's New Snow Pants Are Stylish, Warm, and Water-repellent — and They're 50% Off Right Now

The Offline Chillside Ski Pants from Aerie are made from a blend of polyester and spandex that's both water-repellent and comfortably stretchy, making them perfect for active days in the snow. The brand recommends these pants for "snowball fights, bunny slopes and apres-ski," so while they might not be heavy-duty enough for full days on the slopes, they'll be sure to keep you warm, dry, and stylish on milder days and during moderate winter activities like cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and, of course, looking your best in and around the ski lodge. The bib-style pants have a wide-leg cut, front zip, adjustable straps, and zippered side pockets. Right now, they're available in black and white. The pants run in sizes XS to XXL, and a size chart on Aerie's website will help you find the right fit.