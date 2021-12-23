Aerie's New Snow Pants Are Stylish, Warm, and Water-repellent — and They're 50% Off Right Now
Winter gear for ski and snowboard trips can often be expensive, and in many cases, it's not always the most flattering. Luckily, Aerie is here to solve multiple problems at once with its collection of stylish, affordable snow gear. Right now, you can shop a pair of bib-style snow pants for 50 percent off.
The Offline Chillside Ski Pants from Aerie are made from a blend of polyester and spandex that's both water-repellent and comfortably stretchy, making them perfect for active days in the snow. The brand recommends these pants for "snowball fights, bunny slopes and apres-ski," so while they might not be heavy-duty enough for full days on the slopes, they'll be sure to keep you warm, dry, and stylish on milder days and during moderate winter activities like cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and, of course, looking your best in and around the ski lodge. The bib-style pants have a wide-leg cut, front zip, adjustable straps, and zippered side pockets. Right now, they're available in black and white. The pants run in sizes XS to XXL, and a size chart on Aerie's website will help you find the right fit.
To buy: aerie.com, $63 (originally $125)
While the pants are new to Aerie's site, they're already raking in positive reviews. "These are seriously the best," one reviewer wrote. "I've taken them snowshoeing, [cross country] skiing, they're the best." The same shopper added that they "wear a base layer under [the pants] and I've stayed warm and dry."
If you're looking for a pair of stylish, functional snow pants that won't break the bank, check out this pair from Aerie. Don't miss these pants while they're on sale for 50 percent off, just in time for the holidays. And if you're looking for more winter gear, Aerie also has two other styles of snow pants in stock right now: one with a traditional fit and one with a slim fit and stirrups that easily tuck into ski boots.
