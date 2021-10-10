7 Advent Calendars That Will Help You Count Down to the Holidays in Style
Every year, advent calendars are a popular way for kids and adults alike to count down to the holidays. And since it's never too early to start preparing for Christmas, we've rounded up some of our favorite advent calendars from around the internet that will get you in the holiday spirit in no time.
Related: The Best Gift Ideas for Travelers
Of course, you can always opt for a classic advent calendar with 12 or 24 days of chocolates, but there are also a variety of unique options out there, including ones that feature samplings of wine and tea. You can even find luxe beauty versions from brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Kiehl's.
Keep reading for some of the most festive advent calendars you can buy in 2021.
In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar
For those interested in expanding their palette, this wine advent calendar is a great way to explore different varietals while you count down to December 24. Each day, you can sip on a 187-milliliter bottle (that's just over one glass), and hopefully, you'll find a new favorite by the time Christmas arrives.
To buy: ingoodtaste.com, $135 (originally $150)
Uncommon Goods 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar
If a cup of tea is more your style, opt for this advent calendar from Uncommon Goods. It features 24 unique teas from around the world, including Chinese black tea and Scandinavian tea with cranberry and elderflower.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $32
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar
If you're looking for a luxe way to count down to the holidays, this Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar is the way to go. Inside, you'll find 12 must-have beauty products, both full and travel-sized, all housed in a bejeweled chest.
To buy: sephora.com, charlottetilbury.com, $200
Kiehl's Holiday Advent Calendar
Skincare fans will love this advent calendar from Kiehl's, which includes 24 days of products, including lip balm, eye creams, lotions, and more. The calendar was designed by French illustrator and artist Marylou Faure, so it's also a stylish addition to your holiday decor.
To buy: kiehls.com, $99
Godiva Chocolatier Holiday Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar
This advent calendar from Godiva is an elevated take on the classic holiday countdown since it includes 24 gourmet chocolates in playful seasonal shapes, like snowmen, Santa Claus, and more. Dessert lovers will also approve of the variety included in this box, which includes milk, white, and dark chocolates.
To buy: amazon.com, $35
Voluspa Mini Candle Advent Calendar
Voluspa is known for its luxurious candles, so it's no surprise that we're thrilled to see the brand has its very own advent calendar. It includes 12 miniature-sized candles, which are perfect for both travel and testing out new scents at home.
To buy: sephora.com, $75
Williams Sonoma Dolly Parton Advent Calendar
It doesn't get more festive than this adorable Dolly Parton-themed advent calendar. It features 24 days of Dolly's favorite candies, including chocolates, caramels, gummies, and mints, giving you a seasonal surprise every day leading up to Christmas.
To buy: williams-sonoma.com, $40
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.