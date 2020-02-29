Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Adriana Lima Swears by This 'Incredible' Suitcase — and You Can Buy It on Amazon

Luggage can be one of the harder things to shop for. Often, we’re looking for pieces that will last us for years to come while also being something we’d be proud to lug from country to country, work trip to vacation, and everything in-between. Adriana Lima, a seasoned globetrotter, has found her ideal suitcase. And we can’t argue with her pick.

According to a video interview with Vogue, Lima has been using the Samsonite Omni Hardsided Expandable Spinner for “five or six years," and she calls it "incredible.”

It’s no wonder she loves it — the suitcase’s micro-diamond polycarbonate exterior, which is extremely scratch resistant, keeps the bag looking like new trip after trip. Its nylon mesh divider and cross straps keep the suitcase’s contents cleanly separated and organized, so designer blazers don’t get snagged by the heel of a stiletto and Dogpound sweatshirts are neatly compressed.

The suitcase also comes with side-mounted TSA locks to deter theft and a 10-year limited warranty that keeps its owner protected, so traveling with a Samsonite feels safe.

Samsonite has always been one of the most trusted luggage labels on the market. So, whether you’re a supermodel, editor, or occasional leisure traveler, this is one fail-safe suitcase we can all get behind. And if you're in the market for multiple bags, you're in luck. The Omni style is also available in a 3-piece set.