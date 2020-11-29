This Best-selling Adjustable Dumbbell and Barbell Set Is 20% Off for Cyber Monday

At-home fitness has become a regular part of our lives over the course of 2020. While having an entire home gym may not be in the cards for many of us, compact and space-conscious workout tools and accessories are available to make home workouts and their setup easier and quicker than ever. For example, this Adjustable Dumbbell and Barbell Set from Bibowa is the perfect space-saving piece of workout equipment.
The set includes a padded barbell and two dumbbell bars with a variety of weighted plates that can build up to 44 pounds. Each piece in the set is coated with rubber, so it's safe on floors and furniture.
One customer raved that they "love this barbell/dum bell combo. It is exactly what [they] needed for [their] home workout." Another reviewer said that the Bibowa Adjustable Barbell and Dumbell Set is "a great acquisition now that we are going through this pandemic. They are sturdy and comfortable during my workout and really easy to set up."
The Dumbbell and Barbell Set is on sale at 20% off for Cyber Monday, but it sells out so quickly these days that it's wise to jump on this deal as soon as possible.
To buy: amazon.com, $128 (originally $160)
