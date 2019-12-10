NASA Astronauts Will Soon Be Testing These Adidas Running Shoes in Space — and You Can Get a Pair Too (Video)

When you think of running shoes, you probably think of athletes — not astronauts. However, thanks to a new collaboration between Adidas and the International Space Station, sneaker technology is about to get out-of-this-world.

The Ultraboost 20 running shoe is Adidas' latest running shoe launch, and it's ready to be tested by avid runners and astronauts alike.

Image zoom Courtesy of Adidas

To buy: (men) adidas.com, $180; (women) adidas.com, $180

The shoes include a Primeknit upper with Tailored Fiber Placement technology, which gives them a supportive, sock-like fit and stitched-in reinforcement. The Boost midsole captures energy in your stride and uses it to help propel you forward, making them a great pick for long-distance runners. The sole also provides maximum traction to grip on all surfaces.

Image zoom Courtesy of Adidas

Shoppers have a wide variety of colors to choose from with the Ultraboost 20s, including black with metallic details that evoke the shoe's intergalactic inspiration.

Image zoom Courtesy of Adidas

And while the running shoes are available now for runners and athletes on Earth, Adidas will soon be sending Boost technology for NASA astronauts to test at the International Space Station to further inform the shoe's technology and fit.

