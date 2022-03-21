Thousands of Golfers Are Obsessed With How Comfortable These Best-selling Shoes Are
Every golfer knows a comfortable pair of golf shoes is essential to the game, especially if you plan to walk all 18 holes. With golf season just around the corner, you're likely looking for a new pair to wear around the course. More than 18,000 Amazon shoppers recommend checking out the Adidas Tech Response Golf Shoes, and many of them have called them the "best golf shoes" they've ever worn.
Along with a simple yet stylish design, the sporty shoes feature soft EVA insoles that make them comfortable enough for a full day on the golf course. The soles have a six-spike configuration with the brand's "thintech low-profile technology" that provides ample traction and a "wonderful stability for your swing," according to one customer.
The lightweight golf shoes also feature a breathable mesh upper that prevents your feet from overheating on hot days and an ultra-soft sockliner around the ankle that prevents friction. One owner wrote that it's the "first shoe I've worn in a long time that did not cause a blister after one wearing."
Another customer agreed and said the shoes were incredibly comfortable straight out of the box. "I was able to comfortably walk 18 [holes] without having to break them in and without getting any hot spots." One wearer said they feel good both "on and off the course," while a long-time golfer raved, "I've been golfing [for] 38 years and have gone through more than a few golf shoes. These shoes, by far, are the most comfortable yet!"
Aside from the comfort factor, shoppers also love how sleek and stylish the golf shoes are. One reviewer wore them on a golf trip where he played more than 100 holes and said he got several compliments when wearing them. "[They're] really good looking; [it] feels like I am wearing sneakers and not golf shoes," another wrote.
Sizes range from 7 to 15, and there are even half sizes and wide options to choose from. Plus, the shoes come in six versatile colors that are easy to mix and match with the rest of your golf wardrobe. The best part? Prices start at just $41, depending on which size and style you pick. Shop a pair for yourself before your next golf outing.
