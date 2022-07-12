These Adidas Running Shoes Are 40% Off — but Only Until Tomorrow

Now that Amazon Prime Day is finally here, it's the perfect time to shop for a new pair of comfy sneakers to add to your workout or travel wardrobe. After all, a good pair of running shoes can take you from the airport to a day of sightseeing to a jog at the hotel gym. Right now, you can score a pair of shopper-loved Adidas sneakers for 40 percent off, bringing their price down to just $42 for a limited time. And while you're here, be sure to check out more stellar Amazon Prime Day deals, which are only available through tomorrow.

The Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes are made with breathable fabric uppers that will keep your feet cool while you move, as well as a memory foam sockliner for a secure fit. Cushioned midsoles with the brand's Cloudfoam technology offer plenty of support in every step, while the synthetic outsoles provide traction to keep you stable on uneven or slippery surfaces. These running shoes are a great option for travelers because they're so lightweight and flexible, meaning you can easily slip them into your suitcase without taking up too much precious packing space.

The shoes are available in 29 color combinations, including basics like all-black and all-white, as well as slightly bolder options, such as black with white and pink soles and light purple with white stripes. They run in sizes 5 to 11 with half sizes available.

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $70)

More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers rave about the running shoes, with many complimenting their comfort and style. "They are seriously the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn. No 'break in' time was needed," one reviewer wrote. "They're comfy from the get go." A second buyer said they "love them for wearing around casually and to the gym to work out."

The shoes are also great for more than just workouts, with one shopper writing that they're "very light but supportive. [They are] perfect for traveling and taking long walks." Another reviewer in their sixties who said they walk between three to five miles per day noted, "I wear them for an average of 12 hours a day. These have held up really well to the work I put them through and they are so comfortable."

If you're looking for a new pair of comfy running shoes for workouts, travel, or everyday wear, don't miss out on this pick from Adidas while they're 40% off.

