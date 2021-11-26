These Adidas Sneakers Have More Than 50,000 Perfect Ratings — and They're on Sale for Black Friday
In need of new sneakers? Whether you realize it or not, there's a good chance you do. The pairs you used on all your runs, hikes, and workouts so far this year are likely feeling a bit worn, and with the coldest, wettest months approaching, sturdy sneakers are a must. Not to mention, walking the dog and running errands just look and feel so much better in a comfy new pair of shoes.
So drop Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes in your Amazon cart today. For Black Friday, the sneakers are up to 45 percent off, which is a big deal when it comes to Adidas. It has more than 50,000 five-star ratings and number-one rankings on multiple best-seller lists, meaning you're not going to want to pass up this sale.
The sneakers are so comfortable, you'll wonder why they haven't been in your closet for years. While a stretchable mesh upper provides a soft feel and breathability, a combined Cloudfoam midsole and outsole offer excellent cushioning. And a Cloudfoam memory sockliner, which molds to the wearer's foot for a custom fit, offers step-in comfort from the first wear.
Shoppers are praising the shoes' fit and feel — and many are so impressed, they've ordered multiple pairs. "I am now on my sixth pair of these shoes," one shopper wrote. "They are so easy with the pull-on style, and so comfy." They added, "The color is super cute, and they are so light — perfect for running… I will probably buy every color."
In addition to superior comfort, a versatile design makes the athletic shoes perfect for everyday wear, too. Because there's no tongue, the bulk-free sneakers look sleek and clean with nearly any outfit. Though the shoes feature laces, the form-fitting style can be slipped on or off, meaning shoppers can choose if they want to sport them.
To buy: amazon.com, from $39 (originally $70)
Whether you're buying Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes for yourself or doing a little holiday gift shopping, this is one sale you won't want to miss.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.