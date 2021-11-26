These Adidas Sneakers Have More Than 50,000 Perfect Ratings — and They're on Sale for Black Friday

The versatile running sneakers are so comfy.
By Hillary Maglin November 26, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In need of new sneakers? Whether you realize it or not, there's a good chance you do. The pairs you used on all your runs, hikes, and workouts so far this year are likely feeling a bit worn, and with the coldest, wettest months approaching, sturdy sneakers are a must. Not to mention, walking the dog and running errands just look and feel so much better in a comfy new pair of shoes.

So drop Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes in your Amazon cart today. For Black Friday, the sneakers are up to 45 percent off, which is a big deal when it comes to Adidas. It has more than 50,000 five-star ratings and number-one rankings on multiple best-seller lists, meaning you're not going to want to pass up this sale. 

Related: These Top-rated Sneakers Are Comfy, Stylish, and Versatile — and They're Over 40% Off for Black Friday

The sneakers are so comfortable, you'll wonder why they haven't been in your closet for years. While a stretchable mesh upper provides a soft feel and breathability, a combined Cloudfoam midsole and outsole offer excellent cushioning. And a Cloudfoam memory sockliner, which molds to the wearer's foot for a custom fit, offers step-in comfort from the first wear. 

Shoppers are praising the shoes' fit and feel — and many are so impressed, they've ordered multiple pairs. "I am now on my sixth pair of these shoes," one shopper wrote. "They are so easy with the pull-on style, and so comfy." They added, "The color is super cute, and they are so light — perfect for running… I will probably buy every color." 

In addition to superior comfort, a versatile design makes the athletic shoes perfect for everyday wear, too. Because there's no tongue, the bulk-free sneakers look sleek and clean with nearly any outfit. Though the shoes feature laces, the form-fitting style can be slipped on or off, meaning shoppers can choose if they want to sport them.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $39 (originally $70)

Whether you're buying Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes for yourself or doing a little holiday gift shopping, this is one sale you won't want to miss.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com