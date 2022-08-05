You Can Shop These Ultra-comfy, Water-resistant Clogs for As Little As $29 Right Now

They’re perfect for the beach or pool.

By
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond, Associate Commerce Editor
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond is an associate ecommerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, where she primarily works on the Travel + Leisure brand. She writes about all things travel gear, including everything from the best suitcases to the most comfortable travel clothing.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

blue rubber clogs
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you have a beach vacation planned or will be hitting the pool closer to home for the remainder of the summer, a good pair of water-friendly shoes is an absolute must. Many shoppers opt for sandals made from durable materials, and others even go for the Crocs lightweight clogs, although if you'd prefer a sportier look, consider this pair of slip-ons from Adidas. The sleek clogs are on sale for as little as $29 right now, so there's no better time to add them to your wardrobe.

The Adidas Adilette Clogs are made with contoured EVA footbeds for a comfortable, supportive fit. The uppers have cutouts on the tops and sides for breathability on hot days, as well as drainage if you wear them around water. The soles also have plenty of traction so you'll remain stable on slippery or uneven surfaces. And since the slip-on shoes are made from a lightweight synthetic material, they're easy to pack in your suitcase and won't create extra bulk or weigh you down.

The clogs are available at Amazon and Zappos, in a total of 10 colors between the two sites, ranging from classics like black with white stripes and white with black stripes, as well as bolder options like olive green, bright blue, and light pink. They range from 4 to 14 in both men's and women's sizing, with a wider size range available at Amazon.

Adidas Women's Adilette Clogs Slide
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com and zappos.com, from $30

Shoppers rave about the clogs, with many complimenting their sleek look and convenient slip-on style. One Amazon reviewer wrote that they prefer to wear them "daily around the house to do yard work and such," adding that the slip-ons are also "good for water parks, as the asphalt can be hot bare footed." Another shared that the shoes are "very comfortable" and ​​noted that "they fit perfectly and they don't move around when they are on your feet when you walk." A third wearer even went as far as to call the clogs "the comfiest things ever." They are "super easy to slip on for a quick stroll outside or errands." And even though the reviewer said they "have flat feet so flip flops are often uncomfortable after long periods of time," they confirmed that the Adidas clogs remain comfortable.

One Zappos buyer said the shoes are "super comfortable and awesome for beach and camping days," while another added that they "wear [them] on the beach in the sand [and] around the pool," noting that they can wash off "any dirt off easily!"

Adidas Women's Adilette Clogs Slide
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com and zappos.com, from $29

Adidas Women's Adilette Clogs Slide
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com and zappos.com, from $34

If you're looking for comfy, water-friendly footwear to wear all summer long, don't miss out on this pick from Adidas, especially while some pairs are as low as $29.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $29.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bzees Slip-on Shot
Shoppers Have Found Their New 'Go-to' Summer Sneakers in This Cloud-like, Nurse-approved Pair
Crocs Unisex-Adult Crocband 2 Clogs
 Hurry! These Water-friendly Crocs Are Up to 43% Off for the Next Few Hours
Amzf Croc Dupe
People with Foot Pain Swear by These Extra-cushioned Shoes — and Prices Start at $29
Weweya Pillow Slippers
These Comfortable, Cushioned Sandals Help Alleviate Foot and Back Pain — and They're Half Off Right Now
Racqua Water Shoes Quick Dry Barefoot Beach Aqua
Travelers Love These Comfortable, Durable Water Shoes for Summertime Adventures — and They're on Sale Now
Flip Flops
The Most Comfortable Flip-flops of 2022
most comfortable sandals
The Most Comfortable Sandals for Women, According to Our Tests
Flip Flop Shoes
The 12 Most Comfortable Slide Sandals for Men and Women, According to Customer Reviews
Best Walking Shoes Under $100
These 11 Best Walking Shoes From Amazon Are Comfortable, Stylish, and Under $100
best hiking shoes and boots for women
The 14 Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women
Ryka Walking Shoes
These Walking Shoes Are Comfortable Right Out of the Box — and They're Up to 29% Off Right Now
Lacozy Womens Casual Jumpsuit
Vacationers Love This Jumpsuit Because It Feels Like They're 'Traveling in Pajamas'
Amazon Prime Adidas
These Adidas Running Shoes Are 40% Off — but Only Until Tomorrow
Hopara Mountain Sandal HOKA
These Ultra-cushioned Water Sandals Are Perfect for the Beach, Hiking, and More Outdoor Activities
Muboliy sandals
Amazon Shoppers Found the Perfect Teva Sandal Dupe — and It's Just $24 for Prime Day
DOUSSPRT Men's Water Shoes
These Lightweight, Quick-drying Water Shoes Are Perfect for Summer Trips — and They're 46% Off