You Can Shop These Ultra-comfy, Water-resistant Clogs for As Little As $29 Right Now

Whether you have a beach vacation planned or will be hitting the pool closer to home for the remainder of the summer, a good pair of water-friendly shoes is an absolute must. Many shoppers opt for sandals made from durable materials, and others even go for the Crocs lightweight clogs, although if you'd prefer a sportier look, consider this pair of slip-ons from Adidas. The sleek clogs are on sale for as little as $29 right now, so there's no better time to add them to your wardrobe.

The Adidas Adilette Clogs are made with contoured EVA footbeds for a comfortable, supportive fit. The uppers have cutouts on the tops and sides for breathability on hot days, as well as drainage if you wear them around water. The soles also have plenty of traction so you'll remain stable on slippery or uneven surfaces. And since the slip-on shoes are made from a lightweight synthetic material, they're easy to pack in your suitcase and won't create extra bulk or weigh you down.

The clogs are available at Amazon and Zappos, in a total of 10 colors between the two sites, ranging from classics like black with white stripes and white with black stripes, as well as bolder options like olive green, bright blue, and light pink. They range from 4 to 14 in both men's and women's sizing, with a wider size range available at Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com and zappos.com, from $30

Shoppers rave about the clogs, with many complimenting their sleek look and convenient slip-on style. One Amazon reviewer wrote that they prefer to wear them "daily around the house to do yard work and such," adding that the slip-ons are also "good for water parks, as the asphalt can be hot bare footed." Another shared that the shoes are "very comfortable" and ​​noted that "they fit perfectly and they don't move around when they are on your feet when you walk." A third wearer even went as far as to call the clogs "the comfiest things ever." They are "super easy to slip on for a quick stroll outside or errands." And even though the reviewer said they "have flat feet so flip flops are often uncomfortable after long periods of time," they confirmed that the Adidas clogs remain comfortable.

One Zappos buyer said the shoes are "super comfortable and awesome for beach and camping days," while another added that they "wear [them] on the beach in the sand [and] around the pool," noting that they can wash off "any dirt off easily!"

If you're looking for comfy, water-friendly footwear to wear all summer long, don't miss out on this pick from Adidas, especially while some pairs are as low as $29.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $29.