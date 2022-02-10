These Sustainable Travel Capsules Make Packing Toiletries So Much Easier

The brand sent me a set of three capsules to try out, and after using them on a recent weekend trip, they'll definitely be a staple in my toiletry bag for upcoming travel. I used the capsules for my go-to moisturizer and two face serums. When I was packing, it was easy to just pump my products into the containers and twist on the lids. Plus, the containers' wide openings made it easy to use my products while I was on the go (no precarious squeezing or scooping that some other travel containers require). The lids are easy to take on and off, but they feel completely secure once they're tightened, so I never have to worry about spills in transit (an all-too-common problem if you've used travel-size products in the past).