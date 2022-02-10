These Sustainable Travel Capsules Make Packing Toiletries So Much Easier
Here at Travel + Leisure, we're always looking for the best products that make traveling a little easier. As an editor who's tried out plenty of toiletry bags and travel-size skin and haircare products, I was excited to test Cadence's sustainable and innovative capsules that I've been seeing for months all over my Instagram feed. To my delight, this convenient new way to travel with toiletries lives up to the hype and is now an essential part of my packing routine.
Cadence capsules are made from BPA-free, ocean-bound plastic. Each has a capacity of .56 ounces, which the brand says will hold one to two weeks worth of skincare products, two or more weeks of serums, two to three days worth of haircare products, and 17 tablets, such as Advil. I found that I had plenty of room to spare after filling my capsules with a weekend's worth of products recently. With a screw-on and magnetic lid, they're leakproof, airtight, and watertight. You can choose from seven colors and a wide variety of premade labels for each capsule, or you can type your own custom label for an extra $3.
The brand sent me a set of three capsules to try out, and after using them on a recent weekend trip, they'll definitely be a staple in my toiletry bag for upcoming travel. I used the capsules for my go-to moisturizer and two face serums. When I was packing, it was easy to just pump my products into the containers and twist on the lids. Plus, the containers' wide openings made it easy to use my products while I was on the go (no precarious squeezing or scooping that some other travel containers require). The lids are easy to take on and off, but they feel completely secure once they're tightened, so I never have to worry about spills in transit (an all-too-common problem if you've used travel-size products in the past).
The set of three capsules was perfect for my weekend trip where packing light was necessary, although, for an upcoming weeklong vacation, I plan to purchase three more to complete my set. You can also buy a set of 12 for even longer trips, or individual capsules, should you realize that you need an extra for your new favorite face cream or hair oil, or even one to keep your jewelry safe during your trip.
To buy: keepyourcadence.com, $42 for three capsules
To buy: keepyourcadence.com, $74 for six capsules (originally $84)
To buy: keepyourcadence.com, $143 for 12 capsules (originally $168)
Hundreds of shoppers also rave about the travel capsules, with many calling out their convenience and sleek look. "It's the perfect container to hold whatever you need and toss it in your bag when you are running out the door," one reviewer wrote.
Another reviewer complimented how much easier the capsules have made packing. "These have drastically reduced the space my toiletries take up when traveling," they wrote.
If you're looking for a new way to store your toiletries and small essentials when you travel, consider the space-saving, sustainable Cadence capsules before your next trip. They've certainly become a go-to for this travel writer.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.