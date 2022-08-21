These 'Magical' Outdoor String Lights Will Instantly Turn Your Backyard Into an Enchanting Sanctuary

What do a whimsical boutique hotel in California, a stylish rooftop bar in Cabo San Lucas, a rustic food truck pod in Austin, and even a cozy European Christmas market all have in common? Overhead string lights that cast an enchanting glow onto the scene. But, there's no need to turn your vacation mode on to be transported to any of those destinations when you can recreate the same vibe in your very own backyard, thanks to the Addlon Outdoor String Lights.

Right now, you can score the 48-foot version of the all-weather lights for 20 percent off, bringing the normally $50 set down to $40. And, there's a special on-site coupon that will help you save an additional 20 percent on your purchase, so it can be yours for just $32. The standard 48-foot model has 15 sockets and comes with 11-watt incandescent bulbs (including three extras!) that are bright enough to illuminate your backyard into a true garden-like sanctuary. And if the 48-foot length isn't enough, five of them can be linked together, so you can truly get creative with your lighting designs (think: wrapped around the railing of deck stairs, draped along fencing, or perhaps even lined along a trellis to give your garden a moment to shine in the dark).

For smaller spaces — perhaps even apartment terraces or condo decks — there's also a 24-foot version, which is normally priced at $40, but is now marked down to $37. While those prices are for the standard black version with vintage-style Edison bulbs, there are also orange and white options available, as well as a black with unique globe-shaped bulbs. Each measures 48 feet and prices start at $37.

For those who would like greater control over the intensity of the lights, the product is also dimmer compatible — and note the dimmer is sold separately. But investing in this handy tool means you'll have the capability to go from lighting up a patio dinner or family board game night to turning down low for a romantic setting, mimicking a candle-lit glow.

While the string lights add a delicate charm to your backyard, they are also surprisingly tough with their all-weather construction that can withstand wind, snow, sun, and rain. In fact, there are plenty of Amazon shoppers to vouch for how resilient they are. One previously apprehensive customer was happy to report that the string lights survived "multiple rain storms, one snow [storm], and heat [indexes] in excess of 105 degrees Fahrenheit." Another shopper added, "They are made well and have held up for a couple of months through lightning storms, and high winds," while a third reviewer said, "I have had these up all winter," adding that they have survived "rain, snow, [and] cold."

Speaking to the effect of their twinkly hue, one shopper called the string lights "magical" in their review and shared that they "love the warm lighting and the price." Another reviewer wrote, "They make my backyard look like an oasis!"

What stands out the most from these shopper reviews is the lights' ability to transport customers to another world. "I really love the Parisian bistro look," a reviewer said. Similarly, another shopper exclaimed, "I feel like I'm at a fancy restaurant and it has changed the whole mood of my home!"

But perhaps there's no better approval than mom's, as one customer said that they got them for their mother's "she shed" and quipped, "These bad boys are sturdy." They also called them the "real deal." With an average 4.7-star rating, these decorative lights are the ultimate way to instantly upgrade your backyard into a relaxing and restorative retreat. So, make sure to grab a set of the Addlon String Lights now while they're on sale for as little as $35 at Amazon.

