Thousands of Pet Parents Love This Best-selling Dog Car Seat Cover for Traveling — and It's on Sale

The back seat cover is designed to fit most cars and SUVs since it comes in two sizes — standard and extra-large. It can support three different configurations from hammock style, bench style, and trunk style to accommodate not only your dog, but your passengers and cargo as well. You can safely secure the seat cover with its four headrest anchors, two seat anchors, and seat belt openings. And it's easy to clean, too — just use a damp cloth or handheld vacuum to give it a refresh.