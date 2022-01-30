Thousands of Pet Parents Love This Best-selling Dog Car Seat Cover for Traveling — and It's on Sale
Traveling with your dog can be messy, especially if they're a shedding breed or if they have a tendency to get nervous in a moving vehicle. That's why a back seat cover is the perfect solution to protect your car upholstery from dog hair, scratches, and muddy paws — and this best-selling option is 20 percent off at Amazon right now.
The Active Pets Back Seat Cover is loved by over 27,000 shoppers who've given it a five-star rating because it protects their cars from fur and mud, it's easy to clean, and it's comfortable for their pet to sit on. It's made with four layers of waterproof material to ensure messes and and scratches never reach your car's upholstery. Plus, it's non-slip, so your dog can safely ride in the back without sliding around.
To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $46)
The back seat cover is designed to fit most cars and SUVs since it comes in two sizes — standard and extra-large. It can support three different configurations from hammock style, bench style, and trunk style to accommodate not only your dog, but your passengers and cargo as well. You can safely secure the seat cover with its four headrest anchors, two seat anchors, and seat belt openings. And it's easy to clean, too — just use a damp cloth or handheld vacuum to give it a refresh.
Not only do shoppers love the best-selling seat cover because it keeps their cars clean, but several reviewers praise it for preventing their dogs from jumping into the front seat or falling onto the floor. Others use it to protect their seats from snacking toddlers and kids. One reviewer said it's "the perfect barrier between dog hair, dirty paws, and drool, and the upholstery of my back seat."
"I have a Swiss shepherd and he often gets very messy," another shopper said. "I used to take him to the park and lake without a seat cover and my car was a big mess. My last cover broke pretty quickly so I replaced it with this one. I love the non-slip bottom, it is waterproof and protects my car seats from mud, water, and fur.
Protect your car when traveling with pets and grab this best-selling back seat cover while it's on sale at Amazon.