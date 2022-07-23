This Must-have Travel Bag for Tennis and Pickleball Players Is Marked Down to Just $23

If you're an avid tennis (or pickleball, racquetball, or squash) player, you've probably struggled to find a way to keep all your gear in check while you're traveling to and from the court. A standard gym bag isn't designed to hold any sort of racket, posing quite a dilemma for this type of sport. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a backpack that's made for racket sports and will comfortably store all your necessities for your commute and while you play. Plus, some colors are on sale for as little as $23, so there's no better time to shop.

The Acosen Tennis Backpack is made from durable polyester and has comfortable, adjustable straps that help evenly distribute the weight of your gear across your back. It has space for just about everything, since it includes a large padded compartment designed to keep rackets secure, a ball pocket, two water bottle pockets, and a small zippered exterior pocket that's perfect for keeping your phone and keys safe yet within reach. If you're traveling or commuting with athletic clothes, shoes, and your gear, this backpack is sure to streamline the process.

The bag is available in seven colors, as well as another version with a hook that allows you to hang it on a fence and a separate shoe compartment. You can shop the backpack in neutrals like black and gray, as well as bolder options like bright pink, blue, and floral prints that will be sure to make a statement on the court.

Amazon shoppers love the backpack, giving it more than 1,300 five-star ratings. Many compliment its durability and spaciousness, and it's easy to see why. "I was looking for a bag to make my matches easier to grab a bag and go. This fits two rackets, a large water bottle on the side pocket, a can of balls on the other, and a towel and change of clothes in the pocket," one reviewer wrote. They went on to say that it is made with a "nice sturdy fabric but [is] fairly light." Another said, "It is very roomy and holds all my tennis stuff plus some," adding, "It's comfortable to carry and looks great."

A third buyer also mentioned that the backpack is great for travel, calling it a "perfect" bag. "It was great to use as a carry-on when my daughter traveled to the high school national racquetball tournament. She had all her gear for games and clothes ready to go."

