This $16 Vaccine Card Passport Holder Is Stylish, Safe, and Perfect for Gifting

It's hard to ignore the fact that travel has forever changed over the last couple of years. As the industry makes its long-awaited return, it's important to be extra prepared as you embark on upcoming trips. Instead of letting that stress you out, take it as an opportunity to expand your travel gear collection. One of the most crucial items to have on hand at the airport now is your vaccine card, especially if you're traveling internationally. And what better way to carry it than with a specially designed vaccine card holder?