This $16 Vaccine Card Passport Holder Is Stylish, Safe, and Perfect for Gifting
It's hard to ignore the fact that travel has forever changed over the last couple of years. As the industry makes its long-awaited return, it's important to be extra prepared as you embark on upcoming trips. Instead of letting that stress you out, take it as an opportunity to expand your travel gear collection. One of the most crucial items to have on hand at the airport now is your vaccine card, especially if you're traveling internationally. And what better way to carry it than with a specially designed vaccine card holder?
ACdream's Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo makes modern flying a breeze thanks to a stylish-yet-functional design. As the name suggests, the gadget securely holds a passport, but it also boasts safety features and plenty of other pockets, including a handy, transparent slot for a vaccine card. The best part? It starts at $11 on Amazon.
Constructed with advanced RFID-blocking technology, the passport holder expertly prevents your important information from being stolen in transit. Featuring slots for three ID or credit cards, a plane ticket, two SIM cards, and of course, a passport and vaccine card, shoppers can store all their important documents in one place, worry-free. The holder is also equipped with a pen for emergencies and a smart button closure for extra security.
To buy: amazon.com, from $11
And according to shoppers, it couldn't be more convenient. "We loved traveling with this passport holder," one reviewer recently wrote. "My husband at first was very confused with my purchase, but after traveling to another country, he just kept saying how perfect it was! I bought him teal so that he had no trouble finding it in his black backpack. I have the pink. We actually got lots of compliments from other travelers and even security."
But pink and teal aren't the only available colors. Shoppers can snag the passport holder in 31 different colors and prints, including coffee brown and a tropical coconut tree pattern, all featuring a soft vegan leather or vegan patent leather finish. The material is lightweight yet durable, and stands up against water, heat, and extreme cold.
If you're all about resuming stress-free travel, pick up ACdream's Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo from Amazon now. Whether you're buying for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, it's sure to become an all-time favorite.
