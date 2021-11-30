This Water-resistant Carry-on Backpack Has Over 5,000 Five-star Ratings — and It's Up to 65% Off Right Now
While compact spinners and luxury weekender bags are tempting carry-on options, sometimes the best carry-on is lightweight, functional, and hands-free. That's why, if you ask us, a sturdy backpack is a travel must-have. If you choose one with ample pockets, you can fit everything you need without lugging a heavy bag on your shoulder or maneuvering a wheeled suitcase through a tight airplane cabin. Not to mention, there's no doubt a backpack will fit neatly under your seat or in the overhead compartment.
If you're in the market for a versatile new carry-on, check out the Abshoo Classical Basic Travel Backpack on Amazon. The water-resistant pack makes traveling and commuting a breeze, and it has enough pockets to store all the essentials you may need to grab while in transit. The best part? The backpack went on sale for Cyber Monday, and you can still get it for up to 65 percent off right now.
Boasting more than 5,000 five-star ratings, the backpack has long been a favorite among Amazon shoppers, and it's not hard to see why: The bag is equipped with plenty of features that simplify everything from busy flights to mornings on public transportation. It's both lightweight and ultra-spacious, and its water-resistant polyester construction stands up to the elements. Safely stow your laptop or tablet in the main compartment or fold in a few extra outfits — either way, there's still plenty of space for tech gadgets and accessories.
And shoppers say you can take it everywhere. "I bought this backpack in the early summer of 2019 because I wanted something to put my gym clothes in and make my commute easier," one wrote. "This backpack became much more universal for me! I ended up taking it with me all over the place. It came with me to work every day, then to the beach, weekend trips, and an international trip. The backpack has also been very useful for groceries."
To buy: amazon.com, from $22 (originally from $30)
But the bag's practicality isn't the only reason it's worth buying. It also features padded straps that provide comfort on the back and shoulders regardless of how many items you've packed inside. You can even choose from 22 colors and prints, including several different floral and galaxy patterns.
Whether you're an avid traveler or a daily commuter, drop the backpack in your Amazon cart today. No matter what life throws at you, the pack can handle it all. But hurry — the current deal won't last long.
