This Surprising Brand Makes the Best Running Shorts I've Ever Tried — and They're Just $36 Today

As far as workout clothes go, running shorts have been a mainstay in my wardrobe since high school. And even though this relationship is more than a decade long, I can, with all honesty, say that I've never found a pair that I truly felt comfortable in. They've either been too restrictive or too unsupportive in the waistband, too short or too long in length, and most never have enough pockets — some just skipped them all together. I've tried (and been let down by) dozens of brands since my high school athletic career, many of which are top athletic brands. So, you can only imagine by surprise when I discovered that the most comfortable running shorts have been hiding in Abercrombie & Fitch's newly launched activewear line, YPB, and are currently 20 percent off as part of a flash sale.

The Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Lined Running Shorts have a 3-inch inseam and are made with a sweat-wicking, lightweight polyester material with a breezy feel that promotes airflow. For added comfort and breathability, they have a built-in mesh liner that ensures adequate coverage and provides a hidden pocket that's the perfect size and depth for keys, smartphones, earbuds, and other small essentials. The liner is my favorite feature of the running shorts, as it allows me to move freely and also minimizes chafing when I'm jogging. And, the shorts don't ride up when I'm doing squats, lunges, and other workout moves.

Speaking of coverage, the shorts' supportive design also features a high-rise waistband that's enhanced with an elastic drawstring to help achieve a custom fit. The height of the waistband combined with its stretchiness and thickness keeps the Lined Running Shorts in place while giving me the flexibility needed to power through my workout. Additionally, there are two side pockets and a curved side seam and hem for extra mobility.

Apart from their high-performing construction, the YPB Lined Running Shorts are also impressively sleek — so much so that I've been able to effortlessly incorporate them into my everyday wardrobe. And, the shorts' comfortable stretch and breathability have also made them my top pick on busy travel days. I'm always reaching for them first when I'm packing for trips.

Since buying them, I've been able to wear them on casual outings, road trips, and beach days. Plus, they've also served as cozy pajama bottoms on weekend trips or when I'm just lounging on the couch.

They're so versatile that I'm going back to buy them in more colors; they're available in 10 colors and patterns, ranging from classic black, beige, and navy to bold hues like lime green, neon pink, and teal. I also have my eye on the fun marble printed pair, as well as the colorblock tan and white variation. Sizes range from XXS to XXL.

If you're constantly being let down by your activewear, I fully support giving the Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Lined Running Shorts a try. Get them on sale for 20 percent off today before the flash sale ends.