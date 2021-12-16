This Best-selling Indoor Putting Green Makes a Great Gift for Golfers, and It's on Sale
If you'd rather be out on a golf course right now, or know someone who would, this is the perfect time of year to spoil yourself or a loved one) with a gift that improves their swing. Practicing at a golfing range is one way to get better at the sport, but hitting a golf ball a few hundred yards isn't the only aspect of the game that requires a ton of repetition to truly hone your skills. Putting is an extremely important part of anyone's golf game that can take years of practice to perfect as well.
Golfers and the shoppers who love them agree — more than 2,100 of them left five-star ratings for the AbcoTech Indoor Putting Green. The putting green is exactly what it sounds like: a 10-foot long strip of artificial turf that brings part of a golf course to you, wherever you might be. There are two holes on the opposite side of the green from where the golfer stands — one with a white line painted onto the turf to help with aiming, and one without. The holes sit on top of an elevated slope, so if either hole is missed, the ball falls into a "back fairway" that catches it and uses gravity to send it back towards you. And it's on sale at Amazon right now.
To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $70)
The green comes with three golf balls, but a putter or other golf club is not included. It rolls up quickly for easy storage and since it's designed to prevent balls from rolling away under your couch, Abco says you can "focus all your energy on playing!" The product name might imply that the green is meant only for indoor use, but the brand says it can easily be placed on the ground for outdoor practice as well.
Amazon shoppers say the putting green makes a great gift for anyone who wants to practice the sport whenever they'd like. One reviewer noted that their boyfriend is "very hard to please, but he absolutely loves this gift."
Another said that they bought this as a gift for their uncle who "loves golf and it made him so happy!" "He loves that he can use this anywhere and he said it was made extremely well," they continued, "I'm very happy with this product!"
Whether this sounds like something you'd love for yourself or as a special treat for the golfer in your life, buy the gift of a better golf game with the AbcoTech Indoor Putting Green this holiday season — but be sure to order while it's still on sale.