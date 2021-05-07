This AAPI Heritage Month, Support the Community by Shopping With These Asian-owned Brands

Lisa Sun started womenswear brand Gravitas — which has been worn by Alicia Keys and Cate Blanchett — with a single mission: to catalyze confidence. Sun explains, "Our products are where intelligent function meets versatile fashion. We've patented innovations and styling solutions to empower every woman to have a confident sense of self." That means every Gravitas garment is offered in sizes 0 through 26, and will be something you'll wear on repeat for years to come. That's definitely the case with the top-selling Love Yourself Tregging, which looks like a sleek tailored pant, but has all the stretchy comfort of a legging. Even better? Half of the company's offerings are proudly manufactured at its factory in New York City, and 100% of the workforce is of Asian descent.