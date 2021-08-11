I Won't Travel Without This Backpack That Shoppers Say Is 'Like the Mary Poppins Bag'

Inside, the A New Day Square Backpack has more room than I even realized when I first purchased it. The main compartment is deep, and I can easily tuck my computer in its sleeve as well as a handbag, a book, and a few extra pouches and still have room for more. For easy reach, the bag also has a separate pocket in the interior where you can store your phone, and there's another open spot right next to it for small items like pens and lip balm. Further, the front zipper also marks a second deep interior pocket, which is where I often tuck my watch and computer chargers.