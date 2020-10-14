This 50-pack of Reusable Face Masks Is Just $22 for Amazon Prime Day

We've come to a point in 2020 when we're realizing we don't seem to have enough masks. One is getting cleaned, another is too worn, and another mysteriously disappeared. It's time to have your reusable cloth face masks on deck so you can always be reaching for a clean one when you head out for the day.
This 50-pack of reusable cloth face masks is 30% off now for Amazon Prime Day, making the entire pack just $22. One of the most affordable packs of masks we've seen, this pack has one for everyone in your life...or just one for every day of the next month and a half.
One reviewer said they "bought two packs and couldn't be more pleased." Another raved, "These mask are a great value. They are 3-ply as others have said. The material is soft and comfortable. They seem to be well made, and are incredibly affordable since they come in a 50 pack. I purchased both the white and black versions and both fit and look great."
That's right, the 50-pack of face masks comes in both black and white, so you can pick your perfect neutral to match your outfit (or mood).
To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $31)
