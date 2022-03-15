This $17 Water-resistant Backpack Folds Down to Fit in the Palm of Your Hand
Whether you're looking up directions on your phone or taking photos of your surroundings, a bag that keeps your essentials secure yet within reach at all times is a travel essential. That's why backpacks are one of the most sought-after travel bags.
Not only can they hold more than a crossbody or shoulder bag, but they also evenly distribute the weight of their contents across both of your shoulders, making them more comfortable to carry. And if you can find one that has special features like water-resistant capabilities or the ability to pack down into itself when not in use or when you need to pack light, even better. Luckily, you don't need to look far for a high-quality packable backpack, as Amazon shoppers have deemed the 4Monster Hiking Daypack the "best compact backpack ever."
The sporty carryall is made with a durable, tear-resistant nylon material and features breathable, shock-absorbing straps that are "thin but comfortable," according to reviewers. Along with a spacious main compartment, the hiking backpack also has a front zippered pocket and two stretchy side pockets that are perfect for holding an umbrella or water bottle.
Weighing just over 4 ounces (the 16-liter bag is 4.06 ounces and the 24- and 32-liter bags are 4.4 ounces), each backpack is incredibly lightweight, and when not in use, you can fold it into a carrying case that will fit in the palm of your hand — meaning it won't take up too much space or add extra weight to your suitcase.
What's more, the bag is water resistant, so your stuff will stay nice and dry even if you get caught in the rain. One shopper who brought the bag on a three-month-long international trip said the water-resistant feature is good for light rain, but noted they wouldn't advise using it during heavy showers. Others mentioned its durable exterior makes it a great option to bring to a beach or pool day, with one writing that the side pockets are perfect for "storing your phone, a water bottle, or some seashells".
One shopper who used the bag to carry 7 pounds of gear on overnight backpacking trips called it "the perfect ultralight backpack" before adding, "I've taken it on about 20 hikes so far, and it has held up like new." Another wrote, "[It's] absolutely worth every penny. This is now an essential item in my camping gear."
And it's not just adventurers who use the bag, some travelers said they pack it in their suitcase in case they need an extra bag to carry home souvenirs. One person called the bag a "lifesaver" on a cruise vacation. "I carried it around on the ship with things I needed (on my back, of course)," they wrote. "When off the ship, I was able to use the compartments to keep my belongings organized while loading it up with goodies from my excursions. It never ran out of space or became bulky or heavy." A few noted that since the bag is so thin, it can be slightly see through, so you may want to wrap up any valuables inside so they aren't visible.
There are three sizes to choose from — 16 liters, 24 liters, and 32 liters — and nine color options available. Perhaps best of all, the 4Monster Hiking Daypack is super affordable, with prices starting at just $17. No matter which size and style you prefer, shoppers say this travel backpack is definitely a "must-have" for your next trip.
