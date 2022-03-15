This $17 Water-resistant Backpack Folds Down to Fit in the Palm of Your Hand

And it's not just adventurers who use the bag, some travelers said they pack it in their suitcase in case they need an extra bag to carry home souvenirs. One person called the bag a "lifesaver" on a cruise vacation. "I carried it around on the ship with things I needed (on my back, of course)," they wrote. "When off the ship, I was able to use the compartments to keep my belongings organized while loading it up with goodies from my excursions. It never ran out of space or became bulky or heavy." A few noted that since the bag is so thin, it can be slightly see through, so you may want to wrap up any valuables inside so they aren't visible.