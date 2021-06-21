Save $100 on 23andMe's Health and Ancestry DNA Test This Amazon Prime Day

The health and ancestry kit comes with a saliva collection tube and the supplies necessary to ship it back to 23andMe's lab. Once your kit has been processed, you'll gain access to a wealth of information on the brand's site and app. As far as ancestry goes, you'll be able to explore your ancestry composition, including where your DNA comes from across 2,000 regions. You'll also be able to use a DNA relative finder and automatic family tree builder to easily complete ancestral research and connect with family members.