Save $100 on 23andMe's Health and Ancestry DNA Test This Amazon Prime Day
With the help of modern technology (namely, 23andMe), it's never been easier to trace your family tree and health history. And now is the perfect time to shop this at-home DNA test, since it's currently $100 off for Amazon Prime Day. That means, for just $99, you can have access to all kinds of health and ancestry data you might have never known about yourself, including health predisposition and carrier status reports.
The health and ancestry kit comes with a saliva collection tube and the supplies necessary to ship it back to 23andMe's lab. Once your kit has been processed, you'll gain access to a wealth of information on the brand's site and app. As far as ancestry goes, you'll be able to explore your ancestry composition, including where your DNA comes from across 2,000 regions. You'll also be able to use a DNA relative finder and automatic family tree builder to easily complete ancestral research and connect with family members.
The health results portion includes helpful information about genetic predispositions for certain conditions, such as Type 2 diabetes and celiac disease. You'll also find wellness reports that provide information about genetic weight, muscle composition, and alcohol flush reaction, allowing you to better understand how your DNA relates to your lifestyle.
Shoppers rave about the Health + Ancestry Kit, seeing as though it has 21,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Satisfied customers not only speak positively of 23andMe for their own use, but they also say it makes a great gift. And now that travel is becoming more accessible once again, your newfound ancestral information could even inspire upcoming trips.
To buy: 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service, amazon.com, $99 (originally $199)
If you're interested in saving on 23andMe's Health + Ancestry kit, you'll want to shop now, since it's only on sale until tomorrow, June 22.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.