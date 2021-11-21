This Caffeinated Eye Cream Combats Dark Circles and Fine Lines — and Over 2,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear By It
How long have you spent searching for the perfect eye cream? Months? Years? With hundreds of products on the market claiming to be the best, it can be hard to find the one that is actually the best for you. While some eye creams claim to target fine lines and wrinkles, others boast superior hydrating and de-puffing properties. It's a lot to consider, so the logical solution is to nab a cream that does it all.
You'll find that in 100% Pure's Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream. The unique cream lives up to its name in every way: Not only is it formulated with collagen-boosting green coffee beans, but it also contains only clean, natural ingredients, which work together to tackle virtually any eye area concern.
Here's what the eye cream does: Using a specialized cocktail of vegan, cruelty-free products, it works to brighten, moisturize, eliminate dark circles, de-puff, and boost circulation of the skin surrounding the eyes. It's also jam packed with antioxidants and rich, anti-aging vitamins that fade fine lines and wrinkles to promote a youthful appearance. And that, according to over 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, is what keeps shoppers coming back for more.
"I have mild under-eye circles and some wrinkles from turning 50 years old," one shopper wrote. "The green tea and aloe seem to help decrease these issues. When wearing any powder makeup, I appreciate not seeing wrinkle creases under and around my eyes. The caffeine definitely helps with under-eye puffiness."
To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $29)
Green tea and aloe aren't the only skin-reviving ingredients in the eye cream. Unlike many products advertising all-natural ingredients, this stuff is truly filled with nature's best. Rosehip, coffee cherry, rosemary, and thyme blend to produce a nutrient-rich product that perfects the body's most vulnerable skin. Not to mention, it smells amazing.
"I highly recommend this cream," another reviewer shared. "Your makeup will apply smoother, your skin will feel silky and moisturized, and the scent is a nutty and faint coffee fragrance, which I'm sure is what parts of heaven smell like."
Your search for the perfect all-encompassing eye cream ends here. If you're dreaming of youthful, nourished under eyes for the holiday season, you'll want to order a tube of 100% Pure's Coffee Bean Caffeine eye cream now.
