Need to squeeze in a few hours of quality retail therapy on your trip? Our guides to the best shopping will tell you which spots are worth your time—and why. With our team of experts covering all the major cities, as well as far-flung spots like Maui, Bali, and Portland, Oregon, we've mapped out the best shopping around the world, whether you've got a few hours or a few days to peruse. Find the best shoppingShop Asian night markets and Europe's top luxury department stores, as well as smaller, off-the-beaten-path outposts, where you're guaranteed to take home one-of-a-kind items. We'll even help you decide what to buy: we've selected a team of experienced travelers, all with impeccable taste, to scour every boutique shop, outdoor bazaar, and vintage retailer. The result of their searches are written out in handy shopping guides, categorized by city and type of item (fashion, beauty, travel accessories, and more).Pick the best souvenirSometimes, all that matters is tracking down one truly unique, inspired gift. With our guides to the best shopping, take a piece of your trip home with you. Hone in on souvenirs that tell a story about their destination. Whether it's an essential perfume shop in Paris, the best pickled peaches in Atlanta, or Hawaii's most sought-after seashell jewelry, we'll send you off bursting with ideas about what to bring home. Whatever your interests, our extensive coverage on boutique shops and artisan studios will have you buying extra luggage just to accommodate all your new purchases. Get in on the latest fashionsContinually updated, our thoughtfully curated fashion guides have become a go-to resource on newly opened shops, buzzy retail neighborhoods, and must-have products. Speaking to local designers, photographers and tastemakers, we've got useful tips on shopping for vintage jewelry, finding designer menswear in Tokyo, and bringing home chic edible gifts from foodie towns like Charleston and Toronto. As far as international fashion is concerned, we've got you covered.

This Brita Water Bottle Has Over 21,000 Five-star Ratings on Amazon — and It's a Must-have for Traveling

Reduce plastic and save money on the go.
Amazon's Best-selling Hydration Pack Is a Must-have for Camping and Hiking Trips

The reviews speak for themselves.
This Portable Camping Grill Has Over 1,400 Five-star Ratings — and It's Up to 20% Off on Amazon Right Now

Perfect for fish, burgers, and chicken.
The 9 Best Bike Lights to Buy Right Now, According to Avid Riders

From LED lights to rechargeable options, shoppers say these are the best of the best.
Those Little Towels Olympic Divers Use Are Actually the Perfect Travel Hack

The reusable towels are perfect for hiking, camping, and more.
These Cooling Unisex Pajamas Are a Must for Hot Sleepers

They’re a must-have for summer nights.
Amazon's Best-selling Dry Bag Is a Must-have for Hiking, Camping, and Beach Days — and It's Just $12

Shoppers say it’s their favorite “adventure bag.”
This Giant Sand-free Blanket Is a Must-have for Beach Days, Camping Trips, Picnics, and More

It’s also impressively packable.
These 'Brilliant for Traveling' Makeup Remover Wipes Come Individually Wrapped for On-the-go Convenience

Golfers Say These Rain Gloves Also Keep Their Hands Sweat-Free — and They're $20 on Amazon

This Portable Neck Fan Is a 'Lifesaver' for Keeping Cool on Camping Trips, Hikes, and Beach Days

 This Is What Travel + Leisure Editors Always Wear When They Fly

This Cool and Comfortable Dress Is Perfect for Summer Travel — and It's Just $17

Get one for under $17

Airstream and Pottery Barn Just Launched a Stylish, Furnished Travel Trailer for the Road Trip of Your Dreams

This Olympic Skateboarder Wore AirPods While Competing — and You Can Shop the Same Pair on Sale Right Now

This $16 Lamp Will Project a Stunning Sunset in Your Room Every Night

This $38 Portable Coffee Maker Is a Game Changer for Camping Trips

Amazon Shoppers Love This Portable Fan for Camping Trips 

My Family Has Been Boating for 8 Years, and This Is the One Thing We Won't Go Without

The Best Outdoor Entertaining Essentials From Sur La Table's Midsummer Sale

This Expandable Tote Is Perfect for People Who Love Shopping While They Travel — and It's on Sale Right Now

 Shop These Best-selling Disposable Face Masks for Up to 65% Off Right Now

I Never Go Camping Without This Portable Bluetooth Speaker — and It's Currently $30 Off

These Hotel-Like Sheets With Over 230,000 Ratings Are Just $33 on Amazon Right Now

Early Access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Going on Now — These Are the Best Comfy Shoe Deals

This Packing Hack Keeps Duffels, Weekenders, and Tote Bags More Organized on the Road

The After-sun Lotion 3,900 Amazon Shoppers Swear by Is on Sale Right Now

This $30 Hammock Is the 'Best Camping Purchase Ever,' According to Target Shoppers

The 20 Best Items to Shop From Everlane's Summer Sale

The Best Under-$50 Wedding Guest Dresses on Amazon for Every Destination

This Online Vintage Rug Shop Is Like Going to a Turkish Bazaar — Just Without the Airfare

This $17 Sun Hat Is Water-resistant, Lightweight, and Easy to Pack

Meet Ayond, a Skincare Brand That's Harnessed the Desert's Best Ingredients 

This Quick-drying, Sweat-wicking Underwear Is Perfect for Tough Workouts, Long Travel Days, and More

I Run an Airbnb, and This Under-$300 Memory Foam Mattress Is a Hit With Guests

Away Just Launched Its First Fully Packable Travel Bags

This Beach Towel Is Quick-drying, Sand-free, and Packable — and It's Perfect for Travel

This Comfortable Beach Pillow Attaches to Your Chair so It Won't Blow Away — and It's so Easy to Carry

