13 Dressy Flats That Are Much More Comfortable Than Heels
Whether you're attending a summer wedding or dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant, you want to be able to put your best foot forward — literally. Yet it's not easy to do this when you're on your feet all day in uncomfortable heels.
Fortunately, there's no rule that says heels are the only sophisticated footwear option. There are plenty of flat alternatives that we deem equally as chic and perfectly elegant enough for all of your summer plans. Perhaps it's a sleek loafer or a classic ballet flat for the office, a point toe for that client meeting, or an embellished silk mule for a cocktail party.
So put away those heels because whatever the occasion, there's a flat alternative for you. Below, we've rounded up 13 pairs of dressy flats elegant enough to replace your uncomfortable heels.
Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Flats
Manolo Blahnik's classic Hangisi flats in grey satin are the perfect evening shoe, with just enough glitz for a summer wedding.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $955
Sigerson Morrison Suzie Jacquard Ballet Flats
These floral mary-jane flats by Sigerson Morrison add a feminine touch to an otherwise muted business casual look.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $250
Tabitha Simmons x Johanna Ortiz Vera Floral-print Satin Flats
These Tabitha Simmons x Johanna Ortiz flats will make standing around at summer parties chic and comfortable.
To buy: matchesfashion.com, $564
Mango Leopard Leather Mules
Pair your favorite trousers with these edgy, leopard mules from Mango.
To buy: mango.com, $80
Everlane Editor Slingback
These Everlane flats are sophisticated enough for work and comfortable enough to wear bouncing between appointments and meetings.
To buy: everlane.com, $155
J.Crew Gingham Pointed-toe Slingback Flat
Who doesn't love a summer gingham? With these J.Crew flats, you can even wear the trend on foot.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $148
Prada Pointy-toe Flat
These Prada pointy flats are the perfect investment for a polished work look.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $550
Steve Madden Feather Loafer Flat
These loafers from Steve Madden will get you to the office and through the airport in style.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $70
Sea Star Beachwear Women's Neoprene Beachcomber Espadrille Flat
Summer beach wedding? These metallic Sea Star espadrilles are the perfect solution for a night dancing by the sea.
To buy: zappos.com, $89
Chanel Lambskin and Patent Calfskin Flats
This classic silhouette by Chanel will never go out of style.
To buy: chanel.com, $750
Salvatore Ferragamo Varina Bow-embellished Patent Leather Ballet Flats
Salvatore Ferragamo's Varina flat is one of the brand's most iconic styles and it's easy to see why: They're polished and comfortable for long days spent in the office or traveling.
To buy: net-a-porter.com, $575
Aquazzura Mondaine Two-tone Knotted Faille Slingback Flats
These elegant slingback flats from Aquazzura are a chic way to elevate your week's wardrobe without the heel.
To buy: net-a-porter.com, $650
Sam Edelman Sally Flats
These easy white pointy flats from Sam Edelman are a staple for any occasion.
To buy: shopbop.com, $100