13 Dressy Flats That Are Much More Comfortable Than Heels

Stay stylish and comfy at all of your summer occasions with these dressy flats at every price point.
By Monica Mendal May 21, 2019
Credit: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus/Nordstrom

Whether you're attending a summer wedding or dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant, you want to be able to put your best foot forward — literally. Yet it's not easy to do this when you're on your feet all day in uncomfortable heels.

Fortunately, there's no rule that says heels are the only sophisticated footwear option. There are plenty of flat alternatives that we deem equally as chic and perfectly elegant enough for all of your summer plans. Perhaps it's a sleek loafer or a classic ballet flat for the office, a point toe for that client meeting, or an embellished silk mule for a cocktail party.

So put away those heels because whatever the occasion, there's a flat alternative for you. Below, we've rounded up 13 pairs of dressy flats elegant enough to replace your uncomfortable heels.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Flats

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Manolo Blahnik's classic Hangisi flats in grey satin are the perfect evening shoe, with just enough glitz for a summer wedding.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $955

Sigerson Morrison Suzie Jacquard Ballet Flats

Credit: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

These floral mary-jane flats by Sigerson Morrison add a feminine touch to an otherwise muted business casual look.

To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $250

Tabitha Simmons x Johanna Ortiz Vera Floral-print Satin Flats

Credit: Courtesy of Matches Fashion

These Tabitha Simmons x Johanna Ortiz flats will make standing around at summer parties chic and comfortable.

To buy: matchesfashion.com, $564

Mango Leopard Leather Mules

Credit: Courtesy of Mango

Pair your favorite trousers with these edgy, leopard mules from Mango.

To buy: mango.com, $80

Everlane Editor Slingback

Credit: Courtesy of Everlane

These Everlane flats are sophisticated enough for work and comfortable enough to wear bouncing between appointments and meetings.

To buy: everlane.com, $155

J.Crew Gingham Pointed-toe Slingback Flat

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Who doesn't love a summer gingham? With these J.Crew flats, you can even wear the trend on foot.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $148

Prada Pointy-toe Flat

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

These Prada pointy flats are the perfect investment for a polished work look.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $550

Steve Madden Feather Loafer Flat

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

These loafers from Steve Madden will get you to the office and through the airport in style.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $70

Sea Star Beachwear Women's Neoprene Beachcomber Espadrille Flat

Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

Summer beach wedding? These metallic Sea Star espadrilles are the perfect solution for a night dancing by the sea.

To buy: zappos.com, $89

Chanel Lambskin and Patent Calfskin Flats

Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

This classic silhouette by Chanel will never go out of style.

To buy: chanel.com, $750

Salvatore Ferragamo Varina Bow-embellished Patent Leather Ballet Flats

Credit: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Salvatore Ferragamo's Varina flat is one of the brand's most iconic styles and it's easy to see why: They're polished and comfortable for long days spent in the office or traveling.

To buy: net-a-porter.com, $575

Aquazzura Mondaine Two-tone Knotted Faille Slingback Flats

Credit: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

These elegant slingback flats from Aquazzura are a chic way to elevate your week's wardrobe without the heel.

To buy: net-a-porter.com, $650

Sam Edelman Sally Flats

Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop

These easy white pointy flats from Sam Edelman are a staple for any occasion.

To buy: shopbop.com, $100

