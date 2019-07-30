It's not often you find a pair of heels that are both incredibly stylish and comfortable enough to walk around in all day, so when we heard about Vince Camuto's Corlina Heels, we took note. Not only are the cute kicks versatile enough to be worn with everything from laid-back jeans to a floor-length gown, several Nordstrom customers say they are so comfortable they have designated them the "best shoe ever."

Along with a super comfy insole, the sleek heels also boast an ankle strap for added support and a durable treaded sole that provides excellent traction. While a 3.5-inch heel might not seem super comfortable, the chunky block heel makes them extremely easy to walk in, with most customers saying they were able to wear them for hours on end without breaking them in first.

These heels are so popular they have racked up over 850 customer reviews and an impressive 4.3-star rating. "This is my favorite shoe of all time — I own 6 pairs in different colors! They're so comfortable and versatile. I can wear them with jeans and a blouse to work or wear them with a dress to go out. Also have worn them all day for weddings many times so would definitely recommend if you're looking for a good bridesmaid shoe or even for your own wedding," raved one customer.

"I absolutely love these shoes. I wore them to a wedding for the first time, I was in them for 6+ hours and they are SO comfortable. I have also worn them to work and love them. They are cute and can be paired with anything, but most importantly, they are so comfy. I will be buying additional pairs in different colors," raved another.

The stylish strappy sandals normally retail for $100 but are currently marked down to just $65 thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. That's right, you can snag these cute and comfy heels at a $35 discount — giving you the perfect opportunity to shop more than one pair at a time. And let's face it, with 21 gorgeous colors to choose from, you're going to want multiple options in your closet.

Vince Camuto Corlina Ankle Strap Sandal