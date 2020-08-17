Vessi’s Super Comfortable Waterproof Sneakers Require No Break-in Period

The only thing better than a pair of trusty wear-all-day sneakers is a pair of waterproof wear-all-day sneakers. And if you’re looking to invest in an option that’s both comfortable and good-looking, Vessi has you covered.
The Canadian brand known for its water-resistant sneakers that have garnered a loyal following online launched its newest lace-up kicks for pre-order this week. Called The Weekend Sneaker, these machine-washable shoes are not only completely waterproof, but also made with a super breathable knit that makes them perfect for humid summer days.
Travel + Leisure was able to test out The Weekend Sneaker prior to launch and found Vessi’s shoes required no break-in period whatsoever. The soft knit molds to feet upon the first wear, and its removable shock-absorbing insoles provide a good amount of support for all-day comfort.
When run under water, the sneakers indeed stayed completely dry inside, and the moisture-wicking “micro-air pockets” of the knit actually make them breezy, even in 90-degree weather. The brand claims that these tiny air pockets can regulate internal temperature of the shoe so that it’s warmer in winter or cooler in summer, meaning shoppers can turn to them in any season.
The Weekend Sneaker comes in white, black, tan, and gray. A pair typically retails for $155, but shoppers can reserve theirs for just $5 now and be charged for the rest when the shoes ship in late August. Vessi pledged to donate the pre-order fee to organizations supporting mental health awareness; it previously gave $500,000 “towards various initiatives to strengthen and support our communities,” according to a press release.
With its original success, the Cityscape Sneakers, garnering over 3,400 enthusiastic reviews online, it won’t be surprising if Vessi’s latest launch becomes another customer favorite. Take a look at the brand’s newest waterproof sneakers for yourself below.
