These Best-selling Waterproof Sneakers Just Got an Upgrade, and They're Perfect for Fall
There's simply nothing better than a solid pair of shoes. When you find a pair that's comfortable, works in all manner of social and recreational situations, and has the precise comfort and support the 26 bones in each of your feet require, it feels like you've hit the lottery. If you've yet to find that kind of unicorn, look no further: Vessi just released a brand new version of one of its fan favorite sneakers, and it's got everything your feet could want and more.
Vessi's Everyday sneaker is the brand's best-selling shoe, and the Everyday Move is (somehow) even better than the original. Like its predecessor, the Everyday Move is 100 percent waterproof, constructed with the brand's patented Dyma-tex technology. The knit is made with tiny, "nano-sized" pores that are too small for water molecules to pass through, but large enough for sweat and perspiration to escape, making the sneaker a perfect option for travel and adventuring — even on a rainy forest trail or a drizzly city street.
The Everyday Move is durable, but also works stylistically in a casual, modern wardrobe. The sneakers are intentionally designed with equal parts strength and aesthetic — it's not everyday that you find a shoe you can wear both hiking through a river and downtown for brunch. In other words, it's a special, versatile kind of sneaker for a special, versatile kind of person.
Then again, it also works for people who simply value an obscene amount of comfort.
Each pair is made with the brand's VZero2 midsole, an ultra-lightweight material with a cloud-like feel and an additional bounceback on every stride, which the brand calls an "energy return." The outsoles are made with tough rubber in a herringbone wave design, making them excellent for abrasive surfaces and for grip.
In addition to all of these high-comfort, high-tech features, the Everyday Move is also a very good-looking shoe — it's neither too bulky nor too flimsy, and it's easy to imagine them pairing with a variety of looks. For the shoes' initial launch, they're available in two core colors (white and black), one seasonal color (a light, on-trend beige), and two limited edition colors (sky blue and lavender). They're available in men's sizes 6-13, and women's sizes 6-11.
If you've been searching for an all-purpose shoe you can take with you anywhere (and remain in an inordinate amount of comfort, wherever you roam), check out Vessi's brand new Everyday Move Sneakers.
