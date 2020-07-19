Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Say These $18 Slides Are the Most Comfortable Sandals Ever

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Gentlemen, if you’re still searching for the perfect pair of summer sandals, look no further. Under Armour’s Locker III Slide Sandals have gotten the seal of approval from thousands of Amazon shoppers who say the sporty slides are supportive, stylish, and comfortable.

Along with a classic minimalist design, the sandals have a cushioned EVA footbed that molds to your feet for maximum comfort and a rugged outsole that provides ample traction. But what really sets the lightweight rubber slides apart from others is the fact that they are specially designed to keep feet dry and cool all day long.

Both the sandal’s strap and footbed feature small holes that not only increase air circulation to the foot, but also move excess water out of the sandal — making them an excellent option to wear to the beach, pool, or even in a dorm or gym shower. Since the summer shoes drain water so well, reviewers say this also prevents them from getting the “funky smell” that other sandals can get when wet.

With smart details like this, it’s no wonder that nearly 1,400 Amazon shoppers have given the slides a perfect five-star rating. “This is my second pair of these Under Armour sandals,” wrote one shopper. “My first pair lasted over five years of wearing them nearly every day. They form to the shape of your feet, which I really like, and are very very comfortable. Extremely lightweight, and almost indestructible. The absolute best sandal I’ve ever had.”

“Like the other UA sandals I've bought this year, these sandals were not a disappointment,” said another. “They feel good on my feet and they don't slide off when I go up or down stairs. They're very attractive looking too. I also like the small holes in them, so that if they get wet, you won't have a puddle of water under your foot when you walk.”

The sandals are available in both black and navy for the grand price of just $18. With a deal this good, we wouldn’t blame you if you bought more than one pair at once. Scroll down to shop them now.

