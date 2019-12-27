These Leather Uggs Were Made to Combat Winter Weather — and They’re 40% Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Ugg is the brand that’s brought you, and probably most women you know, some of the coziest sheepskin and fleece shoes and accessories on the market for the last few decades. Though most Ugg wearers associate the products with words like “soft” and “fluffy,” the brand isn’t afraid to venture into moto-chic territory.

With Ugg’s innovative Polk boot, you can achieve a sleeker look without sacrificing that comfort and warmth you know and love. And thanks to Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, you can snag a pair for 40% off right now.

The Polk boot, made using fine leather and rubber, is designed to feel just as good as it looks. A chunky bottom gives this boot a combat-style vibe while a thick heel provides the wearer with flattering proportions. While Ugg’s most famous styles feature suede and fur, making them soft to the touch, the Polk Boot instead offers a sleek leather upper with a sturdy side zip closure. They’re the perfect option for the kinds of slushy winter days that reduce suede shoes to a sad, soggy mess.

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $102 (originally $170)

And the Polk’s ability to stand up to snow is only the tip of the iceberg. Paired with a peacoat, cardigan, or leather jacket, these wear-everywhere kicks are the ultimate statement piece that work just as well for indoor gatherings as they do for trudging through wet winter weather. Shoppers have called the boot their “new favorite,” citing the shoe’s edginess and form-fitting appearance as the major selling points. And just like the trusty black boots already in your closet, the Polk will compliment your entire wardrobe — they’ll just feel a little warmer and comfier while doing it.

You can pick up a pair of Ugg Polk Boots for 40% off here as part of at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.