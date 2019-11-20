Love Them or Hate Them, Ugg Boots Are Actually the Perfect Winter Travel Shoe

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

When Oprah declares a product as her favorite, the whole world takes note — and then goes out to buy whatever the Queen of Television insists she can’t live without. That’s what happened when Oprah featured Ugg’s sheepskin boots on Oprah's Favorite Things back in 2000: Everyone immediately knew about the Southern California brand that first made boots for surfers.

19 years later, the classic Ugg style still has an impact. Some may think Ugg boots have come and gone, but they first gained traction in the mid-1980s in Southern California as a symbol of laid-back Cali style, and then again post-Oprah, becoming synonymous with the early 2000s pop culture dress code, but their current sales numbers speak for themselves. At Nordstrom alone, more than 1,400 shoppers have proclaimed their love for these Ugg Classic shearling-lined boots, solidifying the warm and comfy option as a winter classic.

Their simple design means they go with practically anything in your closet, and the plush shearling lining keeps feet super warm all season. And when you put them on after a long day on the slopes, you don’t have to worry about them getting soaked or stained from snow and salt: They’re pre-treated to prevent that, and their new Treadlite soles will provide trusty traction on wet and dry surfaces.

I’ll admit that I was one of the many who jumped on the Ugg boots bandwagon back in 2000, and I still haven’t gotten off. I still have my original pair, which says a lot about their quality. They’ve endured a little wear and tear over the years, but I continue to rock both the tall and short boots during the winter because the pull-on styles are so easy to wear, especially while traveling.

Because Ugg boots are a trend that may not ever go out of style, we’re officially naming them one of our go-to travel shoes for winter. If it’s time to finally upgrade your classic pair of Uggs, you can shop both the short and tall styles below in several different colors.

