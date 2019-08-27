Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

No matter what time of the year you're heading off to your next adventure, there's one mantra you should always follow: "Pack comfy shoes." Whether you opt to wear a jumpsuit or leggings for your travel outfit, you can't head out without your trusty pair of shoes, which is something I've learned after years of travel — having a comfortable pair of shoes is key for any travel hiccups that may arise.

Before traveling to the Bahamas this summer, I was on the hunt for a lightweight sneaker that I could wear on the plane, walking around town, and for long walks on the beach (yes, I made myself get up to enjoy sunrise strolls). When I came across Tropicfeel's Monsoon sneaker, a four-in-one shoe, I was intrigued by the fact that it had so many uses. It's a super versatile sneaker that's quick-drying as a water shoe, comfortable enough for a walking shoe, durable enough for a hiking shoe, and stylish enough for a street shoe — I was sold.

Tropicfeel's first iteration of its sneaker raised nearly $4 million on Kickstarter in 2018, is one of the most-funded shoe campaigns, and has quickly made headlines as a customer favorite when it comes to all-terrain travel shoes. Part of Tropicfeel's mission is also to manufacture its products with materials that cause the least amount of harm to the environment, so the fabric on each pair of Monsoons is actually made from three recycled plastic water bottles and the insole is made of algae.

Outfitted with Sciessent Curb, a type of fluorine-free water repellent, the Monsoon sneakers are essentially water resistant, allowing them to dry faster than most sneakers. When it was finally time to put them to the test during my beach walks, I was totally impressed. While I could have gone barefoot on the beach, I wanted more support on my long walks and definitely didn't want to wear my normal sneakers (which aren't waterproof). Each time I stopped for a break to soak my feet in the ocean, the shoes were almost completely dry within 10 minutes. It might have been the powerful Bahamas sun beating down, but the Monsoon sneakers easily live up to their quick-drying hype.

And not only are these sneakers still comfortable when they're wet, you don't necessarily have to wear socks with them. Made with an elastic heel versus a typical foam heel, they're easier than most sneakers to slip on and off, and they are proven to be odorless (even after significant wear!) thanks to built-in Agion technology that works to keep bacteria, mildew, and odor at bay. Plus, gone are the days you have to reach down and retie your shoes: The Monsoon sneakers have knot-stopping sprint laces, which are short, spring-like laces that have their own tightening mechanism. Weighing a mere seven ounces, these are a pair of reliable shoes I can easily keep in my carry-on backpack in case I need a change of shoes.

With more than 800 five-star reviews and counting, these are the travel sneakers you're going to start seeing everywhere.Shop the Monsoon sneakers, available in five stylish colorways, below.

