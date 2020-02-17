These White Leather Sneakers Are Comfy, Stylish, and Sustainable

Image zoom Courtesy of Cariuma

Fashion trends come and go. But one thing that never goes out of style: a fresh pair of balanced, white sneakers. Even celebrities like Kate Middleton and Emma Watson have been known to pair some minimalist white kicks with jeans, dresses, and more. If you’re in the market for a new pair (and even if you’re not), Cariuma’s new triple white premium leather OCA Low sneakers are worth checking out.

Cariuma, the sustainable shoe brand that catapulted onto the scene last year is known for its comfort, quality, and green ethical practices. Cariuma's shoes are made by fairly-treated workers using responsibly-sourced materials. Now, the brand is cranking all their best aspects up a notch with the monochromatic OCA Low sneakers. Not only do these kicks feature Cariuma’s signature lightweight cushion technology and metal aglets as opposed to plastic ones, but the supple, premium leather on this style guarantees they’ll last through terrains of all sorts for years to come.

So, we’ve established the OCA Lows are sustainable, lightweight, and built to last in pretty much all environments — all of which make them ideal travel shoes. They’ll provide high-end comfort on getaways to the beach, mountains, or city, and because they weigh next to nothing, they’re perfectly packable. Oh, and the OCA Low’s clean, white design looks chic with just about anything, from dresses and rompers to leggings and jeans.

The best part? If you love the OCA Lows so much that you decide your closet needs a second pair in a color besides white, you can totally do that. The shoes come in five neutral colors: white, nude, grey, black, and triple black. And truthfully, we wouldn’t judge you if you snagged a pair in every color.

To buy: cariuma.com, $139

