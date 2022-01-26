Shoppers Say Wearing This Stylish Snow Boot-sneaker Hybrid Is Like 'Walking on a Toasty Cloud'
When you think of snow boots, you might envision oversized, bulky footwear that weighs you down and does nothing for you aesthetically. You may even have shudder-inducing flashbacks of childhood when your parents sent you to school in boots so large they didn't fit in your locker, forcing you to wear the giant, immobile shoes all day long. But it's 2022 now and society has (thankfully) evolved. Not only can you easily find bulk-free snow boots, but you can buy some so stylish, you'll want to wear them even when it's not snowing.
Take Sorel's Explorer II Joan boots, for example. At first glance, you might not even know they're designed for wet weather thanks to their sleek, suede finish. But upon closer inspection, you'll realize the shoes are a boot and sneaker hybrid, combining the best features of rugged winter footwear and comfy athletic shoes made for mobility. They're some of the most versatile snow boots on the market, and because they're Sorel, you know they're built to last.
To buy: sorel.com or amazon.com, $140
They're made with high-quality materials from the inside out. Designed with a cushioned, molded EVA footbed, a microfleece top cover, and 100 grams of insulation, the boots simply could not be comfier or warmer on your feet. But like a sneaker, they also feature a high-traction outsole with a rubber center for excellent grip. That may just be why the boots have nearly 400 five-star ratings.
"I'm obsessed with these boots," one customer wrote. "I took a long walk the first time I wore them with zero discomfort. It's like walking on a toasty cloud. My feet stay so warm, even in -20 [degree] weather!"
"The boot is very comfortable and warm," another shopper added. "The sole is durable, but not stiff like another style I tried, which makes it great for every activity — even just running errands on a snowy day."
Shoppers even have seven colors to choose from, ranging from black with white soles to beige with pink soles. The boots also come in women's sizes 5 to 12, including half sizes. It's worth noting both Sorel and its customers suggest sizing up, as the boots run small.
If you're hoping to take on snow days in comfort and style this winter, pick up a pair of Sorel's Explorer II Joan boots today. They may be rugged and waterproof, but they'll never feel bulky on your feet.