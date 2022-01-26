Shoppers Say Wearing This Stylish Snow Boot-sneaker Hybrid Is Like 'Walking on a Toasty Cloud'

When you think of snow boots, you might envision oversized, bulky footwear that weighs you down and does nothing for you aesthetically. You may even have shudder-inducing flashbacks of childhood when your parents sent you to school in boots so large they didn't fit in your locker, forcing you to wear the giant, immobile shoes all day long. But it's 2022 now and society has (thankfully) evolved. Not only can you easily find bulk-free snow boots, but you can buy some so stylish, you'll want to wear them even when it's not snowing.