Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Move over, New Balance: There's a new best-selling sneaker in town.

The Slow Man Slip On Sock Sneakers just became Amazon's best-selling women's walking sneaker thanks to a sudden spike in sales. But the under-the-radar shoe has actually been an Amazon favorite for a while — it's racked up more than 2,000 positive reviews from shoppers since 2018. Made from a ventilated mesh fabric, the popular sneaker has a slip-on sock style and comes in 23 different colors, from classics like black, gray, and navy to brighter options like purple, blue, and orange. The brand has also recently added "winter" versions that are lined with faux fur to keep warm during chilly days.

Slow Man Women's Walking Shoes Sock Sneakers Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Shoppers love the Slow Man sneakers because they're super supportive and comfortable at an affordable price. Plus, a majority consider them more "attractive" compared to other walking shoes with elevated soles.

"I have a very bad back, leg and foot. These shoes were suggested by a friend and she was right — they are wonderful! The elevated heel not only eases the pressure on an arch-free foot but it eases some of the pressure from my back. It adds about 2" and shifts my weight. I will definitely be getting these in the future," one reviewer wrote. "Best I've had since my back injury! As a plus, it is a good looking shoe. I will be buying more colors. Affordable, comfortable, attractive — can't beat that combination."

Select styles of the sneakers don't have every half-size available, but reviewers who usually are in between sizes say they still fit as expected. Customers purchase the shoes for a variety of reasons —they work on their feet all day, they need them for a trip, they suffer from foot and back pain — and nearly all end up highly recommending them in their reviews.

"These are amazing! I am ordering a second pair for when these ones wear out as I am living in them at the moment. They are the most comfortable sneakers I have ever owned. I can walk miles in them without sore balls of my feet and no blisters. They are breathable enough to wear in the summer and are so lightweight that there is minimal sweating and therefore no blisters," another shopper wrote. "Great arch support built in and so ideal for anyone that would normally have to add inserts to get that extra support. They look classy enough for the office as well as being worn casually at home and for the price they are an absolute bargain."