These Super Comfy Men's Sneakers Have Nearly 700 Perfect Reviews on Zappos — and They're on Sale

Gentleman, if you've been in the market for a new pair of sneakers, you're in luck. Saucony Originals' Jazz Low Pro is currently on sale at Zappos — for as low as $36. These cool kicks have been popular since they were launched back in 2002, and it's easy to see why.

Along with a classic retro design that will never go out of style, the sneakers boast a cushioned EVA midsole and a foam-padded tongue for maximum comfort. The comfy shoes are also incredibly lightweight and feature a rugged rubber outsole that provides excellent traction. For these reasons and more, the sneakers have earned themselves a perfect five-star rating with more than 690 customer reviews.

"Easily the most comfortable sneakers I have ever worn. The cushioning is fantastic and the shoe breathes and keeps my feet cool. First pair of Saucony's and I could not be more happy with them. I vary between an 11 1/2 to 12, I ordered the 12 and they fit like a glove. They also come with an additional pair of laces in a different color that changes the whole look of the sneaker," raved one customer.

"Like walking on clouds," said another. "I'll simply say that these shoes do not disappoint. From the moment I put them on, they felt great. I wear them every day at work, which truly is an endurance test for sneakers. They are holding up quite well, but it's only been a few weeks. Still comfy. Promptly bought two more pairs to keep me going for the next year or two!"

The best part? You can currently snag the already affordable kicks for up to 40 percent off at Zappos. The sneakers are normally priced at $60, but you can shop them today for as little as $36, meaning you can buy more than one pair at a time. And let's face it — with 14 stylish colors to choose from, you're going to want more than one colorway of these comfy kicks in your wardrobe.

Saucony Originals’ Jazz Low Pro’s Credit: Courtesy of Amazon