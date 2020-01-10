These Are My Favorite Boots of the Year — and They're 30% Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Most people consider the cold winter months the most wonderful time of the year. If you’re anything like me, you know that’s true for one reason: boots. Winter boots are the obvious choice for cold, snowy weather, as even the shortest booties cover more skin than the average shoe. And there’s no denying that certain styles just exude style, taking otherwise forgettable outfits to the next level all winter long. This year, I have my sights set on the Perfect Zip Bootie 70 by Sarah Flint. And there's no better time to shop these boots, since they're on sale for 30 percent off as part of Sarah Flint's Semi-annual Sale.

When it comes to dressing for winter, it’s important that boots hit every point of the seasonal attire trifecta: stylish, comfortable, and warm. Take one look at the Perfect Zip bootie and you’ll quickly realize it checks off point number one. Whether you go for the cognac suede bootie or the leather-y black calf version, the shoes are absolute showstoppers paired with any outfit. An almond-shaped toe eliminates any bulkiness, and the heel height is ideal for elongating the leg (though if you prefer something a little less dramatic, a lower version of the boot is also available).

As for comfort and warmth? Well, those aren’t really an issue with Sarah Flint boots. The brand is known for its high-quality shoe construction, and the Perfect Zip Bootie in particular is made with 6 millimeters of footbed padding, extra anatomical arch support, a wider-than-normal toe box to prevent foot crowding, and layers of the finest Italian leather for added insulation. While most boots with a heel this size may cause discomfort after just a few hours, you’ll want to keep these on all day — even on the chilliest of days.

You may be tempted to throw down some cash and grab yourself a pair for all your upcoming winter adventures. And you totally should, especially since these comfy, stylish, and functional boots are on sale right now.

