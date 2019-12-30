These Booties Are Comfortable Enough to Wear All Day — and They’re 40% Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

It’s not often that you find shoes that are stylish, versatile, and comfortable to walk in. So when we discovered Sam Edleman’s 'Petty' Chelsea booties, we took notice — especially after seeing that they’ve racked up more than 2,000 reviews at Nordstrom.

Along with a low block heel that one customer described as “perfect for walking and looking your best,” the booties feature a leather upper that won’t dig into your skin and a side zipper that makes them easy to get on and off, which will come in handy at airport security.

Related: Tons of Best-selling Items Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now — Here’s What to Shop

And did we mention that the Western-inspired design will look good with just about everything else packed in your suitcase? Customers say they wear the boots with everything from casual jeans and t-shirts to flowy skirts and dresses. In fact, they are so popular, many shoppers say they bought them in multiple colors.

“The ‘Petty’ Chelsea boot is hands-down my favorite pair of booties I’ve owned,” wrote one customer. “They’re a good-quality, well-made shoe that has a lot of wear in them. I’ve bought them in the cognac leather, black suede, and now grey suede. They go with everything and are comfy enough to walk all day in. Definitely a must-have for all closets.”

“I’ve been eyeing these booties for over a year now. I finally made the purchase and could not be happier with them,” said another. “They’re true to size and very comfortable. I wear mine multiple days a week for 8+ hours with no issues at all. Definitely the perfect ankle bootie to have in your wardrobe!”

The cute and comfortable booties are available in both black and tan and are currently marked down by 40 percent to just $78. Just remember, the deal is only good until January 2, or while supplies last, so you’ll have to act fast to score the coveted shoes at a fraction of their original price.

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $78 (originally $130)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.