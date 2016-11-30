These 8 Winter Boots Are the Safest for Icy Conditions

Leave it to Canadians to determine which footwear you should rely on for icy conditions this winter.

Researchers at the Intelligent Design for Adaptation, Participation and Technology labs at the Toronto's Rehabilitation Institute used simulated icy winter conditions to test 98 pairs of winter boots for safety.

They studied each pair's performance on icy surfaces in outdoor winter environments. The boots were tested on angular planes of melting ice and bare ice, with scientists walking both uphill and downhill to test slip resistance.

Only eight pairs were deemed safe for both ice conditions: three pairs of work boots, and five pairs of casual boots. Results of the study have been published on RateMyTreads.com.

The team of researchers ranked each pair on a three-snowflake scale. The eight brands with the highest score achieved only one snowflake, though the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute says it has been working with footwear manufacturers to test prototypes that earned two and three snowflakes. Though not yet on the market, the scientists say those prototypes should be available to consumers within one or two years.

Here are the eight pairs of boots that were deemed safe enough to earn one snowflake.

Caterpillar Men's Stiction Hiker Ice+ WP Leather Work Boots

From $117.99

Sperry Top-Sider Men's Cold Bay Winter Boot

From $96

Sperry Top-Sider Women's Powder Valley Snow Boot

From $149.95

WindRiver Men's Snow Leopard III Winter Boot

$219.99 CDN / $163 USD

WindRiver Men's Yoho Hiking Boot

$179.99 CDN / $133 USD

Dakota Men's 9800 CTCP PU Boot With Green Diamond

$189.88 CDN / $141 USD

Dakota Women's CTCP Transitional Boot

$199.99 CDN / $148 USD

Dakota Men's "Transit" CTCP Transitional with Green Diamond

$199.99 CDN / $148 USD

