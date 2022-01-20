These Cross-training Sneakers on Amazon Are Comfy, Stylish, and Perfect for All Types of Workouts
Believe it or not, your favorite pair of sneakers might not be built for all types of exercise, no matter how comfy they feel. For example, a lightweight and ultra-supportive pair of running shoes may not be the best for weightlifting — you'll want something a bit flatter and more stable for that. But instead of spending money on multiple pairs of shoes for different fitness activities, what if there was one all-encompassing sneaker that could do it all? Lucky for you, we've pinpointed the perfect pair that start at $65 on Amazon.
With Ryka's Influence Cross Trainers, you can do just about anything in comfort and style. Whether you're heading to the gym for some weight training or going on an outdoor run, these performance sneakers are built to accommodate a variety of activities — so they may even be the last pair of gym shoes you need to buy.
If you're asking yourself what makes these different from all the others currently in your closet, consider the design. A specialized rubber outsole with a visible footprint shape on the bottom features circular pivot points for easy movement, while a foam midsole with high-impact energy return offers adequate support and cushioning during intense workouts. And all of these details really pay off in terms of comfort and function — at least according to the nearly 11,000 Amazon shoppers who awarded the shoes a perfect rating.
"I work out six days a week," one person wrote. "I needed an affordable trainer that would at least provide lateral support and some toe cushion for burpees. I bought the Ryka Influence Cross Training shoe [and] I'm here to tell you that I got way more than I expected. These shoes cup my heels perfectly, [have] great traction for burpees and explosive moves, and they have a wide base for lateral moves and weight training. Don't let the price fool you. These are serious shoes for serious training."
To buy: amazon.com, from $65
The fact that they're totally customizable makes them even more worth your while. The shoes are available in full, half, and wide sizes ranging from a women's 5 to 11, and you can choose from 25 color options, including neutral grays and whites, plus bright pinks, purples, and blues.
If you're hoping to get your hands on one pair of shoes that'll provide just as much comfort and support in a Zumba class as they do while lifting weights, drop Ryka's Influence Cross Trainers into your Amazon cart. They'll get the job done every time, and all for a reasonable price.
