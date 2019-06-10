I Tested Amazon's No. 1 Best-selling Sandals and I Will Be Packing Them All. Summer. Long.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As a longtime flip-flop hater, I often spend a majority of the summer in sneakers and flats. But this year, I've made it my mission to give my toes more room to breathe.

I've known for a while that Plaka's Palm Leaf sandals — which have just over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon — are a tried-and-true traveler favorite. The braided upper design was inspired by a trip to the Greek island of Crete, and each pair is handwoven. The soles are made of high-quality rubber (that's vegan-friendly) and the strappy upper is made of soft, elasticized nylon straps.

I wore my pair on a recent long weekend camping trip and can confirm the rave reviews on Amazon were right: they're super comfortable sandals. They do take a bit more patience to put on than a slide would, but the complexity of the design pays off in both style and fit dividends. I probably walked a sum total of 15 miles in them over three days, and the strap situation stayed nice and secure so my toes didn't have to do that gripping thing they so often do with sandals. It's easy to see why they're Amazon's No. 1 best-selling pair.

Amazon shopper Lisa B says they make for excellent walking shoes while traveling. She left a review saying, "My family and I visited Europe a couple months ago and I wore these most days my family and I toured the cities by foot... It was unbelievable how comfortable they were throughout all of our European vacation; I honestly never felt the slightest of foot pain. No chafing or uncomfortable pokes from the braided straps, even after hours of museum lines and cobblestone ventures, during which I developed a fun foot tan!"

They're available in tons of different colors, but I went for a nice versatile black. And funky tan lines aside, I'd still recommend packing a pair. I know I will be.

Plaka Palm Leaf Sandals