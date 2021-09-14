These New Peroni-inspired Sneakers Will Let You Take Italy With You Everywhere

Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the beloved Italian beer, wants you to not only drink a great beverage but look stylish when you do. That's why it's teaming up with M.Gemi, an artisanal Italian leather shoes and accessories brand for a limited-edition, luxury sneaker collection.

"Chic enough for a day at the office or night on the town, yet the right amount accessible for a casual gathering with friends, our collaboration with M.Gemi embodies everything we love about Peroni," Cara Lauritzen, senior marketing manager for Peroni, shared in a statement. "We're proud of our Italian heritage and thrilled to partner with a fashion brand that puts the same level of craftsmanship into their shoes as we do our birra."

The Peroni + M.Gemi sneakers with beers Credit: Courtesy of Peroni + M.Gemi

According to the two brands, the collection features leather footwear for both men and women, all handcrafted in Italy. The men's Lucente sneaker and women's Palestra Due sneaker both come with the Nastro Azzuro-inspired blue heel stitched with Peroni's signature red tag, a blue and white striped shoe sock, and a "Made in Italy" stamp on the side of the sole.

If the gorgeous shoe itself wasn't enough to entice people to buy, Peroni and M.Gemi have added a hidden surprise in 10 select shoe boxes. As the two brands noted, they added a golden Peroni bottle opener with a blue ribbon attached, which can be used to both open bottles and be used to unlock a surprise wardrobe or accessory upgrade valued up to $500.

"As fans head back to the office and integrate back into in-person settings, we're excited to offer a timeless piece of Italian fashion to help you step out in style," Maria Gangemi, founder of M.Gemi, added in the statement. "No matter where your style takes you, these sneakers can be dressed up or down for a chic and comfortable look, and we couldn't be more proud to partner with Peroni to bring this authentic Italian accessory to life."

The Peroni + M.Gemi sneakers Credit: Courtesy of Peroni + M.Gemi