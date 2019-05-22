Oprah's Favorite Travel Sneakers Are on Sale in 2 Pretty Spring Colors

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With these hassle-free sneakers, going through airport security is a breeze.

Each year, Oprah brings the world her very personal list of favorite things including clothing, books, tech, food, and more. The list is indeed hand-selected by the queen of talk shows herself and gives fans everywhere the opportunity to say "Oprah told me to buy it."

And because Oprah is such a globetrotter herself, it's no surprise that so many of the items on this year's list are perfect for travelers, including Vionic's midi slip-on sneakers.

Slip-On Sneakers for Women Credit: Courtesy of Vionic

"Treat feet to these sneakers designed to hug arches and support natural alignment with an orthotic insert. They're super comfortable," Oprah says.

As Vionic describes, the sneaker makes casual look chic with a new, perforated leather upper that comes in five different colors. The sneaker also provides all-day comfort for travelers walking around the globe thanks to its twin gore panels and removable microfiber-covered EVA orthotic inserts. The shoes are so comfortable and so perfect for walking that they are even recommended by another influencer, celebrity doctor Andrew Weil.

During Vionic's Memorial Day Sale, travelers can add these kicks in mint green or light blue to their packing lists for just $90 (originally $130) at vionicshoes.com.