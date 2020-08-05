Amazon Shoppers Have Crowned These Ultra-cushioned Flip-flops the Most Comfortable Sandals Ever

We may be halfway through summer, but if you’re still searching for the perfect pair of sandals, Amazon shoppers are here to help. Nearly 10,000 of them have crowned the Oofos Active Sport Recovery Thong Sandals the most comfortable flip-flops ever.
That’s likely thanks to the sandals’ patented Oofoam cushioned footbed technology, which, according to the brand, “absorbs 37 percent more impact than traditional footwear.” The innovative summer-ready shoes are specially designed to mold to your feet and cradle arches, which makes them comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time without feeling any aches or pain in your feet, legs, or back.
Made from a smooth synthetic rubber material that shoppers say is super soft on their feet, the supportive sandals feature a durable rugged sole that provides excellent traction and small holes on the thong strap that help increase airflow.
“Love this shoe,” raved one shopper. “I suffer from back pain and plantar fasciitis. These shoes help diminish the pain and I am able to walk around for a long time with no pain. It truly feels like you are walking on clouds. Worth every penny.”
“These are so comfortable,” wrote another. “I’ve been having a lot of foot pain lately, so I switched to these supportive flip flops and the difference is huge! I wear them right out of the bed, right out of the shower, etc. I will be buying a second pair just to have.”
While the comfy flip-flops are machine-washable, shoppers say they can also be cleaned with just a quick rinse. Plus, they come in both men’s and women’s sizes, so everyone can enjoy the ultra-cushioned sandals.
See what all the hype is about for yourself and shop a pair below.
To buy: amazon.com, from $40
