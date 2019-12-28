These Stylish Shoes Are Lightweight, Comfortable, and Perfect for the Rain

Image zoom Courtesy of OluKai

Choosing footwear for a trip where rain is going to be your constant companion is no fun. Bulky rain boots are really not an option because they take too much space and are not the most comfortable alternative, especially if you’re going to be doing a lot of walking (they usually have no arch support). Plus, you don’t want to look like you’re on your way to a music festival in the muddy countryside when you’re in fact visiting a city like Paris or London.

But fear not, we found a pair of footwear so comfortable, lightweight, and cool that you’ll never want to look at your old rain boots again (well, unless you are going to a music festival in the muddy countryside, of course). And we even tested them this fall in Europe through the kind of torrential rain that literally made the news — and they passed the test with flying colors.

We are talking about the Pehuea Loupili shoes by California-based brand OluKai. The company makes Hawaiian-inspired footwear and uses only the highest quality materials that have been sustainably produced; they source the leathers from environmentally conscious tanneries and use recycled rubber in the outsoles.

The shoes in question are crafted from gorgeous full-grain leather and have an extra-wide Velcro strap that allows you to adjust the fit. But the cool and unexpected element in their design is the laser-etched monstera leaf motif, which gives them a really unique and feminine look that is not too sporty as most Velcro-strap looking styles usually are.

OluKai has come up with something they call “The Wet Sand Principle” which was “inspired by the feeling of bare feet in wet sand.” Basically, they create their footwear with anatomically contoured footbeds for maximum comfort and support, and the Pehuea Loupili is no exception. The shoes are so comfortable we didn’t even have to break them in before our trip. We just put them on straight from the box and headed to the airport, and our feet didn’t have to suffer through blisters. They look and feel amazing. And after a few days during which we walked up and down hilly Monaco through epic rains, the leather didn’t change its color or texture and the shoes look just as good as the first time we wore them. Even those with wider feet will find them extremely comfortable and flattering.

Trust us, these shoes were made for walking in the rain (and they will last you for years to come).

Image zoom Courtesy of OluKai

To buy: $140, olukai.com