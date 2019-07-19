11 Sandals to Snag from Nordstrom's Huge Anniversary Sale — Before They Sell Out

By Kim Duong July 19, 2019
Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is happening, which means a craving for more summer sandals is also happening (that's just basic cause and effect). Honestly, who can resist? With hundreds of shoes on super sale, how could wenotlook and subsequently add two (or 10) pairs to our cart? Again, cause and effect.

We're not joking around here. The sale features major markdowns on this season's big sandal styles — from charming ankle-wrap sandals, to minimalist strappy heels that are perfect for summer nights out dancing. You'll even spot some familiar names in the sale, like Dr. Scholl's, Tory Burch, and Madewell.

Luckily, the sale doesn't end until August 4 — but that doesn't mean you can relax. Styles are constantly selling out, so make sure to head to nordstrom.com to find the perfect pair. Or, better yet, scroll through to shop our top picks.

Tory Burch Everly Sandal

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $195 (originally $298)

1.State Celvin Sandal

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $60 (originally $98)

Kork-Ease Belmont Sandal

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $125)

Kork-Ease Gazania Sandal

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $90 (originally $145)

Vince Camuto Corlina Ankle Strap Sandal

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $65 (originally $100)

Tory Burch Everly T-Strap Flat Sandal

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $150 (originally $228)

Caslon Miriam Sandal

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $65 (originally $100)

Dr. Scholl's Scout Sandal

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $60 (originally $100)

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Demas Sandal

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $70 (originally $109)

Sarto by Franco Sarto Icelynn Open Toe Bootie

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $110 (originally $170)

Sofft Natesa Perforated Sandal

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $70 (originally $110)

