11 Sandals to Snag from Nordstrom's Huge Anniversary Sale — Before They Sell Out

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is happening, which means a craving for more summer sandals is also happening (that's just basic cause and effect). Honestly, who can resist? With hundreds of shoes on super sale, how could wenotlook and subsequently add two (or 10) pairs to our cart? Again, cause and effect.

We're not joking around here. The sale features major markdowns on this season's big sandal styles — from charming ankle-wrap sandals, to minimalist strappy heels that are perfect for summer nights out dancing. You'll even spot some familiar names in the sale, like Dr. Scholl's, Tory Burch, and Madewell.

Luckily, the sale doesn't end until August 4 — but that doesn't mean you can relax. Styles are constantly selling out, so make sure to head to nordstrom.com to find the perfect pair. Or, better yet, scroll through to shop our top picks.

Tory Burch Everly Sandal

1.State Celvin Sandal

Kork-Ease Belmont Sandal

Kork-Ease Gazania Sandal

Vince Camuto Corlina Ankle Strap Sandal

Tory Burch Everly T-Strap Flat Sandal

Caslon Miriam Sandal

Dr. Scholl's Scout Sandal

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Demas Sandal

Sarto by Franco Sarto Icelynn Open Toe Bootie

Sofft Natesa Perforated Sandal