These Are the Most Comfortable Women’s Boots to Walk In, According to Thousands of Customers

Image zoom Courtesy of Retailer

With fall just around the corner, now is the perfect time to give your boot collection a much-needed refresh. Whether you’re planning a hiking trip to see the fall foliage or booking a walking tour around Europe, it’s always a good idea to have a comfortable pair of boots packed in your bag.

The perfect pair of travel boots should not only keep your feet warm and protected but should also be stylish, supportive, and versatile enough to pair with everything else you have packed in your suitcase. While there are thousands of boots that claim to be super comfy, you’ve probably found out the hard way that most tend not to be as supportive or easy on your feet as they claim.

RELATED: These 11 Shoe Brands Make the Most Comfortable Sneakers Around

Instead of wasting money on clunky and uncomfortable boots, we’ve turned to reviews from real customers to see which pairs live up to the hype. The ultra-cozy options outlined below not only boast features like cushioned insoles, arch support, and excellent traction, but they also provide the support you need to get through a long day on your feet. Not to mention, they have thousands of perfect five-star ratings and an overwhelming amount of glowing reviews between them.

From a stylish pair of over-the-knee boots to cute ankle booties and ultra comfy lace-up boots, there’s an option for everyone on this list. Keep reading to shop the most comfortable women’s boots according to customers.

These are the most comfortable boots to walk in:

Most Comfortable Overall: UGG Classic II Shearling Lined Short Boot

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

With more than 5,500 reviews and an impressive 4.9-star rating, these cozy UGG boots are one of the most popular pairs of shoes at Nordstrom for a reason. The ultra soft pull-on boots are lined with genuine shearling to keep your feet warm and cozy with every step. They also boast patented Treadlite soles that provide great traction and have been pretreated to prevent stains.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $160

Most Stylish Comfortable Option: Everlane The Heel Boot

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

Looking for a pair of stylish boots that go with practically everything? Check out this sleek pair from Everlane. Each pair is made with 100 percent Italian leather that has been pretreated so the shoes are super easy to clean. The two-inch block heel makes them incredibly easy to walk in, and the classic Chelsea boot silhouette is a timeless style. One shopper raved, “I love these shoes and they were really easy to wear day one and have only gotten more comfortable with time.”

To buy: everlane.com, $235

Most Comfortable Over the Knee Boot: Stuart Weitzman 5050 Boots

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

Stuart Weitzman’s 5050 boots have been one of the most popular over-the-knee boots for years, and it’s easy to see why. Along with a cushioned footbed, the stylish kicks boast a soft leather lining, an easy-to-pull-on silhouette, and a durable rubber outsole. “Perfect boot—Never spent this much on boots before, but these are perfect! The leather is soft glove leather quality; I was saying OMG! as I pulled them on. These fit snuggly to foot and up the leg, no gapping at the calf! A beautiful, versatile flat boot that is well made, looks good, and fits my feet,” said one customer.

To buy: zappos.com, $695

Most Comfortable Waterproof Bootie: Blondo Valli 2.0 Waterproof Bootie

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

This cute pair of booties from Blondo proves not all waterproof shoes are clunky rubber galoshes. These treated suede booties feature a low block heel, textured outsole, and cushioned footbed, making them super comfortable and easy to walk in no matter the weather. What’s more? They come in eight stylish colors, so you’re sure to find an option you love.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $150)

Most Comfortable Wedge Bootie: Spring Step Ravel Bootie

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

In the market for a pair of boots that are equal parts fashionable and functional? Consider these wedge booties from Spring Step. The cute boots feature a thick rubber sole that provides excellent traction and stability and a super comfortable cushioned footbed that makes them easy enough to wear all day long. More than 760 Zappos customers have liked the stylish shoes, with one saying, “These boots are well worth the money. The soft, supple leather alone will take your breath away. Once you slip your feet in them you will swear your feet have been placed on little pillows and encompassed with comfort.”

To buy: zappos.com, $123 (originally $170)

Most Comfortable Booties with Arch Support: SoftWalk Rocklin Booties

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

Do you need shoes that provide ample arch support? Check out this pair of booties from SoftWalk. Not only do the adorable flat booties feature a comfortable dual-density footbed, they also come with heel and arch inserts that provide extra cushioning and all-day support. “These are the cutest boots! They run true to size. They look good with everything! Skirts, dresses, slim pants, leggings—just name it! I am always struggling with arch support, and these boots give the right support. They are very comfortable to walk with. I will definitely recommend them,” raved one happy customer.

To buy: zappos.com, $150

Most Comfortable Boots With Traction: Columbia Newton Mountain Boots

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Planning on hitting the trails on your next trip? Be sure to invest in a high-quality pair of hiking boots like this pair from Columbia. The waterproof boots boast a padded insole, durable rubber outsole, and soft fabric lining that won’t rub against your skin and cause blisters. For these reasons and more, over 800 Amazon customers have given the durable boots their seal of approval and a nearly perfect 4.7-star rating.

To buy: amazon.com, from $60

Most Comfortable Riding Boot: Naturalizer Dane Knee-High Riding Boots

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

How sleek are these black leather, knee-high boots by Naturalizer? The classic riding boots boast the brand’s signature N5 Contour cushioned footbed for added comfort and a side zip closure that makes them really easy to get on and off. “I bought this boot online and they are really really comfortable. sometimes I am on my feet for 8 hours and I feel so good with them. If you are looking for a comfy and beautiful boot,” said one shopper.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $126 (originally $210)

Most Comfortable Ankle Booties: Vionic Jolene Bootie

Image zoom Courtesy of Vionic Shoes

Vionic shoes are designed by a team of podiatrists, so you know shoes are designed by a team of podiatrists, so you know will deliver both the comfort and support you need to be on your feet all day. The cute ankle booties feature a 1.8-inch block heel and cushioned footbed and even come in both wide and regular size options to ensure the right fit. It’s just an added bonus that the stylish leather booties are water-resistant, too.

To buy: vionicshoes.com, $120 (originally $160)

Most Comfortable Rain Boots: Everlane The Rain Boot

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

Finding a pair of rain boots that are completely waterproof, cute, and comfortable used to be downright impossible. But more than 1,100 customers say these sleek rain booties from Everlane tick all those boxes and more. The easy-to-slip-on booties are made from a durable rubber material that is flexible and lightweight. The galoshes also feature a treaded outsole that provides excellent traction and a padded insole for “cloud-like comfort.”

To buy: everlane.com, $75

Most Comfortable Leather Boots: Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

These high-heeled leather boots from Sam Edelman are not only insanely stylish, Nordstrom customers say they are super comfortable, too. The sleek knee-high silhouette is super versatile and can be worn with everything from jeans to flowy dresses, while the three-inch stacked heel is easy to walk in. “These boots are just what I needed. They look good and are comfortable. The heel is low enough to be comfortable and high enough to dress up an outfit,” said one customer.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $133 (originallt from $225)

Most Comfortable Lace-Up Boots: UGG Kesey Boots

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

These lace-up boots from UGG feature a cushioned footbed and durable rubber outsole that helps you easily walk on any type of terrain. They also boast the brand’s signature shearling lining to keep your feet warm and cozy as well as a waterproof upper. “Super comfortable right out of the box, and I suspect they will become even better with wear. Fit was perfect. They will become my new everyday favorite,” raved one shopper.

To buy: zappos.com, $160

Most Comfortable Snow Boots: Sorel Joan Arctic Boots

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Headed to a colder climate? Be sure to pack a comfy pair of snow boots like this pair by Sorel. These ultra soft boots keep your feet not only warm and dry, but they also feature a vulcanized rubber sole and a waterproof outer shell to guarantee sturdy comfort. More than 1,500 customers have given them an impressive 4.2-star rating. “Perfect fit. Looks great and super warm. Served me well in Japan in - 30 degree Celsius temperatures. Never had cold feet the whole time and could walk in these for hours. They're super comfortable,” raved one shopper.

To buy: amazon.com, from $90

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.