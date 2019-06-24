Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you're using them to hit the gym, go for a run, or walk around sightseeing, a comfortable pair of sneakers is a must-have travel essential. While all sneakers are designed to be comfier than other shoes, there are a few brands that truly set themselves apart, producing options that provide the comfort and support needed to spend an entire day on your feet.

Some newer brands like Allbirds and Native Shoes have quickly developed a cult status for producing insanely comfortable sneakers that are also environmentally friendly. Along with boasting plush cushioned insoles, these trendsetting kicks are known for being super lightweight and boasting modern-day upgrades (think odor-fighting and machine-washable capabilities).

Or if you prefer to stick with tried-and-true classics, you can never go wrong with a pair of Nike or New Balance sneakers. These athletic brands have stayed ahead of the curve thanks to their fashion-forward designs and high-tech features like breathable fabrics and highly responsive foam soles.

From sporty silhouettes to cool slip-on options, no matter what style of sneaker you prefer, there's a cute and comfy pair on this list. Keep reading to see which 11 shoe brands are producing the most comfortable sneakers around, then shop our top picks for both men and women.

New Balance

New Balance has been turning out comfortable and supportive shoes since the company was founded in 1906. The classic sneakers have always been popular among dads, but have become more mainstream thanks to the company's new, modern-looking releases that are just as comfortable as the originals. And it helps that the brand's sneakers are also royally approved and have graced the feet of Kate Middleton.

Vionic

Every shoe released by Vionic has been designed by a team of podiatrists, which means each pair will provide the comfort and support you need for a full day on your feet. Many of the brand's shoes are so good for your feet they have earned themselves a Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association (including both sneakers featured here). Besides boasting a durable rubber sole that offers excellent traction, Vionic's sneakers also feature breathable mesh uppers and plush padded insoles.

Dr. Scholl’s

Dr. Scholl's has been a go-to source for comfortable sneakers since the 1960s, and it's easy to see why. Each pair of shoes were designed with your foot's health in mind (based on the company's extensive line of comfort insoles, this shouldn't be shocking either). Most of Dr. Scholl's sneakers feature memory foam insoles, lightweight construction, and simple, classic designs that will never go out of style. With details like that, it makes sense that nearly half a million pairs of the above women's sneakers were sold last year alone.

Superga

Superga has been designing cool and supportive sneakers since its launch in 1911. Since then, the Italian shoe brand has become a cult-favorite after being spotted on the likes of Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and many more fashion-forward celebs. Along with a classic design, the cute kicks are also known for being incredibly durable and comfortable enough to walk around in all day long. Plus, they are versatile enough to easily transition from a museum tour to dinner out in a snap.

Allbirds

Direct-to-consumer company Allbirds has developed a cult status among shoppers and celebrities alike, thanks to its sustainable practices, minimalist silhouettes, and comfy designs. Stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Barack Obama have been spotted in the brand's kicks — and for good reason. Along with their incredibly light weight, these shoes are known for their soft wool or tree uppers and super cozy padded insoles. In fact, the company believes in its sneakers' comfort level so much, it offers a 30-day trial period, where they will take the shoes back for a full refund if you aren't fully satisfied with your order.

Nike

Nike sneakers are beloved by frequent flyers for a reason. Sure, they're lightweight, cushioned, and versatile, but the brand also produces some of the most trendsetting sneaker designs around. You can choose between classic athletic styles or more fashion-forward options from designer collaborations with Off-White by Virgil Abloh, Sacai, and Undercover.

Cole Haan

Cole Haan is well known for its high-quality dress shoes, but did you know that the beloved shoe brand also makes ridiculously comfortable sneakers too? The brand's sneakers all feature its signature Grand.ØS technology, which supplies all-day comfort, responsive cushioning, and a anatomically supportive insole. The best part? All the sneakers are sleek enough to pair perfectly with just about everything else in your closet.

Adidas

Adidas first launched in Germany back in 1924 but rose to worldwide popularity in the 1980s — largely thanks to rap group Run DMC. Nowadays you can barely go anywhere without seeing someone sporting the brand's comfy designs. While it produces everything from apparel to accessories, its sneakers still remain one of the company's most beloved products. Choose between comfortable classics like their iconic Stan Smith sneakers or opt for a sportier supportive pair of running shoes.

Vans

In the past, Vans were only seen on skateboarders and surfers, but they have since become beloved by virtually everyone including fashionable celebs like Kylie Jenner. It's no surprise they're so popular — the brand's cute kicks boast a durable rubber sole and comfortable padded insoles. Plus, it helps that their comfy slip-on styles make getting through TSA checkpoints a breeze.

Asics

There's a reason why Asics is a preferred sneaker brand among runners. The company's signature gel cushioning makes its shoes comfortable and supportive enough to pound the pavement for long periods of time, while its patented High Abrasion Rubber soles offer excellent traction and shock absorption. If a pair of sneakers can help elite runners last through long-distance marathons, they are definitely comfortable enough to get you through long travel days.

Native Shoes

Native Shoes' story began back in 2009, when the company was founded with the goal of producing innovative, sustainable, and comfortable footwear. Its lightweight, waterproof sneakers have quickly become popular with eco-conscious shoppers because they're made from an odor-resistant, cushioned EVA material that can easily be recycled. What's more? Customers rave that the cute kicks are super sturdy, too.

